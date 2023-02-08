Russian River Brewing Co. releases Pliny the Younger to restaurants, bars

Pliny the Younger, Russian River Brewing Co.’s ultra-coveted, limited-release Triple IPA, is springing up at bars and restaurants throughout the Bay Area and beyond — six weeks ahead of the in-person release slated for next month at Russian River’s brewpubs.

It’s the second year in a row the brewery has released the beer to bars and restaurants before its annual release at Russian River Brewing’s Santa Rosa and Windsor locations. Hundreds of Pliny fans have lined up for hours, sometimes in the rain, for past annual releases at Russian River.

Historically, the beer has been released the first Friday in February, then poured for two weeks. But last year, COVID-19 forced the company to postpone the annual in-person release date to March 25.

With the first batches of the once-a-year beer ready to go, the brewery decided to move forward with wholesale distribution to bars and restaurants in February.

“Last year’s (in-person) postponement turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” said Natalie Cilurzo, the brewery’s co-owner and president. “We ended up having a better time, with nicer weather and longer days in March and April, thus creating a better experience for our 25,000 guests who often spend more time outside waiting in line than inside!”

Pliny the Younger’s wholesale distribution is expected to run out by this weekend.

The in-person release at Russian River Brewing Co.’s Santa Rosa and Windsor locations is set for March 24 through April 6.

For more information, go to russianriverbrewing.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com.