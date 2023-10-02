Napa’s OLE Health gets new name after merger with CommuniCare Health Centers

Napa’s OLE Health on Monday completed its merger with Davis-based CommuniCare Health Centers.

The new organization now is known as CommuniCare+OLE. The combined organization now provides primary care services — medical, dental and behavioral health — to over 70,000 patients in Napa, Yolo and Solano Counties, across 17 sites.

“As a critical part of the healthcare safety net, CommuniCare+OLE ensures care for everyone regardless of ability to pay or insurance status,” the news release said.

The new organization will include blended executive and board leadership from OLE Health and CommuniCare. Alicia Hardy, CEO of OLE Health, will be CEO of the new organization. Melissa Marshall, CEO of CommuniCare, will become chief strategic officer.

The organizations announced their intention to merge in August 2022 and have worked over roughly the last year to align their systems and navigate the work needed to execute the merger, according to the press release.

“After independently working to solve many of the same problems for our patients, we saw the opportunity to join together in partnership to create a stronger system,” said Hardy in the announcement. “In doing so, we can deliver better outcomes for our patients and clients while also increasing resources for employees and the communities we serve.”

