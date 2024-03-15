Another chance for public comment on Koi Nation casino project near Windsor

Use ‘‘NOI Comments, Koi Nation Fee-to-Trust and Casino Project’’ as the subject of your email.

Include your name, return address and ‘‘NOI Comments, Koi Nation Fee-to-Trust and Casino Project’’ on the first page of your written comments.

Public reaction to a proposed Koi Nation resort-casino near Windsor has been vehement ever since the Pomo band announced they had purchased 68.6 acres of vineyard land in the Shiloh area of unincorporated Sonoma County in September 2021.

And the debate continues.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, a branch of the U.S. Department of the Interior that regulates tribal gaming (among other interests), announced on March 8 its intent to require an environmental impact statement for the project, opening another 30-day window for public comment.

“The Koi are supportive, in the sense that people have strong feelings both positive and negative,” said Sam Singer, a spokesperson for the tribe, whose ancestral roots in the vicinity of Clear Lake. “This gives an extra opportunity for the public to weigh in. And the tribe is fully in support of that.”

Last fall, the BIA presented an environmental assessment of the Shiloh site. That document, the bureau said through a media representative, is intended to be a concise report that helps determine whether a “finding of no significant impacts” is supported, or if a more detailed environmental impact statement is necessary.

After the previous 60-day comment period, highlighted by the submission of more than 300 written comments and a Zoom-based public hearing that drew dozens of speakers, the BIA decided more analysis is in order.

“An environmental impact statement is intended to provide a full and fair discussion of significant environmental impacts and shall inform decision makers and the public of reasonable alternatives that would avoid or minimize adverse impacts or enhance the quality of the human environment,” the BIA representative wrote.

Federal criteria require regulators to consider local impacts and community sentiment in making their final decision.

This map shows the proposed location of the Koi Nation’s casino and resort near Windsor. (Dennis Bolt / for The Press Democrat)

In Sonoma County, that sentiment has largely lined up against the Koi. Shiloh residents cite a range of issues, many of them related to traffic, noise, crime, water use, visual impacts and, most central, safety concerns during wildfire evacuations.

“If you aren’t moved by water, traffic, schools, churches, wildlife, the creek, maybe you would be moved by death,” Heidi Jacquin, who lost her home in the Tubbs Fire in 2017 and now lives in Shiloh Estates, told the BIA at the September hearing. “People burning to death in their homes, burning to death in their cars.”

Most of those who spoke in favor of the casino that night were members of the Northern California Carpenters Union. The union signed an agreement with the Koi in February 2022 ensuring any general contractor selected for the project will employ represented labor.

Local tribes are split on the matter.

The most economically powerful of those, the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria — who operate Graton Resort and Casino near Rohnert Park — submitted a letter to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors opposing the Koi project in September 2021. The Dry Creek Rancheria, Cloverdale Rancheria and Kashia Band of Pomo Indians sent similar letters, accusing the Koi of “reservation shopping” outside their ancestral lands.

Greg Sarris, tribal chairman of Graton Rancheria, said during the September public hearing that the 49 miles separating the Koi’s traditional home and their Shiloh casino site would be the greatest distance, by far, for lands ever taken into trust by the Department of the Interior for an Indian gaming operation.

The first of Sonoma County’s two tribal casinos, River Rock, opened near Geyserville in 2002. It is situated 13 miles north of the Koi site.

Graton Resort and Casino, the Bay Area’s largest gambling destination, where work is underway to nearly double the size of the gaming floor and hotel space, opened in 2013. It stands about 11 miles south of the Koi site.

From left, Dino Beltran, Judy Fast Horse and Darin Beltran of the Koi Nation, tour a portion of the 68 acres of land purchased by the tribe on East Shiloh Road, south of the Windsor town limit, where they plan to build a resort casino, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat file)

Koi leaders Dino and Darin Beltran, who are brothers, have argued their tribe was pushed off their land by white farmers and ranchers in the 1800s, confined to an unlivable patch of land in Lake County by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and ultimately forced even from that rancheria.

The Koi settled in Sonoma County not by choice, the Beltrans say, but out of necessity.

Two months ago, Koi leadership announced support from a coalition of 18 California tribes, including Pomo bands such as Scotts Valley, Habematolel of Upper Lake, Hopland, Big Valley and Sherwood Valley.