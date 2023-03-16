Bay Area air quality regulators phasing out new installations of natural gas water heaters and furnaces beginning in 2027

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has adopted new rules prohibiting installation of natural gas furnaces and water heaters in residential and commercial settings beginning in 2027 to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions that contribute to unhealthy air.

Regulators say emissions from natural gas appliances account for about the same nitrogen oxide emissions as passenger vehicles in the Bay Area, contributing to ozone and particulate matter in the air that is linked to asthma, heart attack, stroke, lung cancer and other serious and potentially fatal health conditions.

“The 1.8 million water heaters and furnaces in the Bay Area significantly impact our air quality, resulting in dozens of early deaths and a wide range of health impacts, particularly in communities of color,” Dr. Philip Fine, executive officer of the air district, said in a news release. "This groundbreaking regulation will phase out the most polluting appliances in homes and businesses to protect Bay Area residents from the harmful air pollution they cause.”

The rule amendment requires only zero nitrogen oxide water heaters be sold or installed in the Bay Area beginning in 2027. It does not address cooking appliances.

In 2029, only zero nitrogen oxide furnaces can be sold or installed.

In 2031, only zero nitrogen oxide commercial water heaters can be sold or installed.

The rule only applies to portions of Sonoma County that are inside the Air Quality District Boundary. That includes Windsor, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Sonoma and Sebastopol, as well as unincorporated parts of Sonoma County roughly bounded on the west by Occidental and Valley Ford and on the north by Windsor.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.