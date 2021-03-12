California hits vaccine benchmark, paving way for Sonoma County to reopen more businesses

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County here .

After more than seven months in the most restrictive stage of the state’s community reopening plan, Sonoma County finally gets to further reopen and expand business operations on Sunday.

The news was announced Friday by state and local health officials, after California reached a key vaccination milestone — getting shots in the arms of 2 million of the state’s poorest residents.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of health and human services, confirmed Sonoma, Mendocino and 11 other counties statewide are now eligible to resume more business and public activities.

Hitting that vaccination threshold triggered a state reassessment of the county’s progress curtailing coronavirus transmission and made it easier for the county to qualify to advance from the most restrictive purple tier to the red stage of the state’s four-part community reopening plan.

“It’s a really positive thing for the county, and everybody’s been waiting for some of the things that will be allowed under the red tier,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. “I also think it’s the right time because our (virus) case rate numbers are dropping.”

The county has been stuck in the purple tier, reserved for those areas among California’s 58 counties with widespread COVID-19 circulation, since the state launched its Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening road map in late August. Come Sunday, there will be 33 counties across the state moving into the red tier. Next Tuesday, Lake County will be among another group of 13 counties expected to advance from the most restrictive purple stage.

Exiting the purple tier will allow local restaurants to resume indoor dining at 25% customer capacity and several other businesses could expand operations. For example, gyms could resume workouts inside at 10% capacity and grocery stores could expand from 50% to full capacity.

“The move to the red tier is the most hopeful news that our community has received in a long time. But now is not the time to let up. We need to continue to be smart and safe,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“That means wearing our masks, avoiding large gatherings and, most of all, getting tested. Getting tested is one of the best tools we have at our disposal to control the spread of the virus and to further reopen our economy.”

What changes with expanded reopening? * Restaurants are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is fewer. * Retailers are allowed to open indoors at 50% capacity. * Movie theaters are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Gyms are allowed to open indoors with 10% capacity. * Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoor activities at 25% capacity. * Breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals may open outdoors only with modifications. The modifications include ensuring that customers have reservations and observe a 90-minute time limit. Service for on-site consumption must end by 8 p.m. * Bars that do not serve meals remain closed. Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide vaccine push into the most impoverished California neighborhoods — home to 8 million residents. State officials said that as soon as COVID-19 inoculations in disadvantaged communities reached 2 million doses, they would make the key viral transmission benchmark for reopening slightly easier.

Since the 2 million vaccination target is achieved, a county in the purple tier like Sonoma needs a daily virus infection rate no higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, up from the previous requirement of 7. Sonoma County’s case rate Tuesday — the latest weekly assessment by the state — sat at 9, and the adjusted level was 8.2 per 100,000, which would qualify the county to expand community reopening as long as its virus test positivity rates don’t jump.

Sonoma County has been on the cusp of expanded reopening for a couple of weeks.

For local residents and businesses alike, the stiff restrictions have been painful. There’s continued isolation and at-home virtual education for most students and massive financial hemorrhaging at many companies.

Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, said many business owners are eager to broaden operations, a move that is likely to increase employment opportunities and enable them to recall workers laid off last year due to stiff pandemic restrictions and lockdowns.

But Rumble said the county finally going forward one stage along the state’s reopening road map represents only a first step and he warned against overzealous reaction.