FEMA aid made available for Glass fire survivors

All residents affected by the wildfires currently burning in Sonoma and Napa counties can now apply for disaster aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Applicants may receive grants for certain necessary expenses that are not covered by insurance.

The assistance can help cover basic repairs to a home to make it safe, sanitary and livable. The aid may also be used for rent, medical expenses or other serious needs related to the fires.

Applicants can register by phone at 1-800-621-3362 or online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

In addition, FEMA has set up a mobile registration center at the Sonoma County Office of Education located at 5340 Skylane Blvd in Santa Rosa. The center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, until further notice.