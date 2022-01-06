Lake County judge rules against environmental review for 16,000-acre Guenoc Valley resort and housing development

In a blow to the would-be developers of a luxury resort and housing development proposed for southern Lake County, a local judge has thrown out the environmental impact report for the 16,000-acre project on grounds it inadequately addresses wildfire evacuation impacts.

The Jan. 4 ruling by Superior Court Judge J. David Markham is also a setback for elected officials’ hopes that the Guenoc Valley project would prove an economic development boon for the struggling county.

Lake County and its board of supervisors were defendants in a suit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, which was later joined by the California Attorney General’s office. The developer, Lotusland Investment Holdings, based in San Francisco and Hong Kong, was also a defendant.

In his ruling, Markham found that the addition of an estimated 4,070 residents east of Middletown, near the Napa County line, would complicate emergency evacuation efforts in the rural area and that the necessary analysis was not present in the environmental review certified by Lake County supervisors.

The report “primarily addresses the issue of whether the Project’s residents could safely leave the Project in the event of a wildfire,” Markham wrote. “This evidence does not focus on the issue that is required to be addressed by CEQA (the California Environmental Quality Act); whether evacuation of the residents in the nearby area would be affected by the evacuation of the Project’s residents during a wildfire.”

Evacuation routes are few and would be shared by an estimated 10,163 in the two census tracts the project crosses, the judge wrote, putting panicked residents trying to flee a wildfire on congested roads at potential risk.

Evacuation routes are few and would be shared by an estimated 10,163 in the two census tracts the project crosses, the judge wrote, putting panicked residents trying to flee a wildfire on congested roads at potential risk.

A large part of the 25-square-mile project site burned within the past year-and-a-half, during the lightning-sparked LNU Complex fire, which burned 363,220 acres beginning Aug. 17, 2020.

Lake County, and especially its southern reaches, have been scarred repeatedly by large-scale, catastrophic wildfires since the landmark Valley fire in 2015, which ripped across 18 miles in a 12 hours and eventually torched 120 squares miles of land, destroying 2,000 structures, including 1,281 homes.

The ruling “affirms a basic fact: Local governments and developers have a responsibility to take a hard look at projects that exacerbate wildfire risk and endanger our communities," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release Thursday. “We can't keep making shortsighted land use decisions that will have impacts decades down the line. We must build responsibly.

“This is a win for current and future residents of Lake County, who can rest easier knowing that this project will only move forward if the developer takes proactive steps to ensure their safe evacuation if and when a wildfire occurs." Bonta said.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity and People of the State of California v. Count of Lake, Board of Supervisors and Lotusland Investment Holdings Inc.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.