Lake County reports first coronavirus death as ag worker outbreak drives cases

Lake County health officials on Friday reported the county’s first coronavirus-related death, as confirmed infections in the region more than doubled this week with an outbreak among farmworkers accounting for at least half of the new cases.

The person tested positive for the virus after dying in emergency care at an area hospital, said Lake County Public Health Officer Dr. Gary Pace.

Pace declined to provide more information about the fatality, including the identity of the person or hospital. How, when and where the individual contracted the virus is being investigated, he said.

Meanwhile, roughly 25 local farmworkers and their close contacts tested positive for COVID-19 in what is the largest outbreak in the rural county, Pace said. County officials identified the initial case in the cluster last week and the following day tested over 300 local residents.

“Fortunately, all of the infected people, at this point, have been asymptomatic or with only mild symptoms,” Pace said in an email.

All of those infected now are isolating at home, he said.

Pace declined to provide more information about the location of the outbreak or where the infected farmworkers are employed.

COVID-19 outbreaks involving farmworkers have continued to pop up across the state and region, including at at least two vineyards in Sonoma County. Health experts say local Latino farmworkers are at high risk of contracting the virus because they often live in cramped housing and can lack adequate health insurance, child care and employer-paid sick leave — in effect forcing them to work even if they feel ill.

In addition to the farmworker outbreak in Lake County, health officials there recently identified several other virus clusters. While most of those cases are the result of close contact with those known to have contracted the virus, the source of some of the new infections remains unknown. That suggests there is now a level of so-called community spread within the region, Pace said.

As of Friday, the county reported 86 total confirmed infections, up from 42 on June 25, with 39 listed as active and 46 as recovered. Three of the county’s coronavirus patients are now hospitalized.

The surge in cases in Lake County comes as counties across the state are seeing dramatic increases in positive tests. Earlier this week, Pace cited large groups of people congregating at bars, churches, protests and family gatherings as possible causes for the rapid spread of the virus locally and statewide.

Pace said he expects the California Public Health Department could in coming weeks add Lake County to its COVID-19 monitoring list of counties that are seeing spikes in new cases. In anticipation of the Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered the shutdown of indoor operations at bars, restaurants and other businesses in 19 counties on the state’s watch list. Neither Lake, Mendocino nor Sonoma counties are now in that group of counties.

In Lake County, the city of Clearlake will host a “socially distant Fourth of July” fireworks show where people are encouraged to watch the display from the safety of their cars. Lakeport canceled its fireworks show due to a lack of space for social distancing.

“Fourth of July is definitely a worrisome time with all of the activity that will be occurring in the county,” Pace said. “We are encouraging folks to stay home and not be involved in large gatherings, and to wear masks.”

Mendocino County, meanwhile, also has seen a spike in new COVID-19 cases. In response, the county’s public health department on Friday updated its emergency health order to require local workers who come in close contact with customers to be equipped with both face coverings and some other type of protective gear, such as face shields or Plexiglas screens.

The revised order also requires restaurants and bars to restrict capacity to no more than the number of people who can be seated at one time while still maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet between different groups. In addition, all businesses that serve alcohol must serve their last drink before 8 p.m.

As of Friday, Mendocino County reported 85 total confirmed coronavirus cases, with nine currently in isolation and 76 recovered. No virus patients are hospitalized, and there have been no reported deaths there.

