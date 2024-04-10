2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

“As an attorney and an activist at heart, I enjoy helping individuals navigate regulatory regimes and the justice system,” Lauren Mendelsohn said.

In her role as a junior partner at the law offices of Omar Figueroa, Mendelsohn focuses on cannabis permitting and licensing, business structuring and corporate governance, commercial transactions and government affairs, (including drafting local ordinances and citizen initiatives), as well as educating and lobbying decision-making bodies, administrative matters and post-conviction relief.

Mendelsohn has spoken at numerous cannabis industry conferences and events, and she has taught several continuing legal education seminars. She was involved in drug policy reform as well as social justice efforts, and formally chaired the Board of Directors of Students for Sensible Drug Policy, a nonprofit aimed at ending the war on drugs.

“I also sit on the board of California NORML, the Sonoma County Cannabis Alliance and Circulos Inc., and volunteer as a leader of the Sonoma County Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, and a member of Americans for Safe Access’ California Advisory Committee,” she said.

Lauren earned her Juris Doctor degree from UC Irvine School of Law and her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Maryland.

She lives with her husband and mother-in-law in Santa Rosa and is an avid hiker, camper and all-round nature lover who is also passionate about the arts and an amateur musician with years of piano and voice lessons under her belt.

“The greatest thing about being under 40 is I’m comfortable working with technology in the workplace. The worst thing is some people won’t take you seriously,” she said.

Lauren’s greatest professional accomplishment was being elevated to partner level, and her greatest challenge has been to jump into a new area of the law that doesn’t have a “playbook” or reference guide the way other legal practice areas do — unlike cannabis that touches so many things.

She said, “At the same time, laws and regulations are often inconsistent and constantly changing, so it is critical to stay up to date with policy developments so clients will understand inherent risks.”

In 2024 her goals are to continue helping her law office grow while adapting to a changing marketplace and regulatory environment. She also is striving to continue to provide excellent service to her clients and community.