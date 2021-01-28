North Bay restaurants, wineries pull lawsuit after return of outdoor dining

More than 50 restaurants, wineries and hotels in Sonoma and Napa counties that banded together to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen outdoor dining have pulled their lawsuit, the group of North Bay hospitality businesses announced Thursday morning.

The Wine Country Coalition for Safe Reopening said it has voluntarily dismissed its suit filed last week in Napa County Superior Court against Newsom and Dr. Tomás Aragón, the state’s public health officer, but is ready to refile if an outdoor dining ban is again imposed. Newsom lifted the stay-home Monday, which again permitted counties to allow outdoor dining, achieving the group’s chief goal, the coalition said in a press release.

“We are just gratified that we can return to our work and to serving our communities,” Cynthia Ariosta, managing partner of Pizzeria Tra Vigne in St. Helena, and spokesperson for the group, said in the written statement. “All of us are dedicated to protecting our employees’ and customers’ health and welfare, and the investments we had already made to our outdoor dining areas fortunately allowed us to reopen quickly and safely.”

Members of the coalition argued they’d already lost millions of dollars due to the outdoor dining ban, which also restricted wineries from offering limited tastings. The group counts more than two dozen Sonoma County, including Healdsburg-based Costeaux French Bakery, the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, Jackson’s Bar and Oven in Santa Rosa and Guiso Latin Fusion in Healdsburg.

The latest stay-home order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 took effect Dec. 12, before it was extended indefinitely on Jan. 8. Newsom lifted the order on Monday, returning Sonoma and Napa counties each to the most restrictive of a four-colored tier system, which again permits outdoor dining.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.