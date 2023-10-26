Novato’s North Marin Community Services recognized for Diversity in Business Awards

Provide a brief overview of the business/company, as well as its core activities. For 51 years, North Marin Community Services (NMCS) has been an anchor human services nonprofit serving people in North Marin. Our services are designed to help correct Marin County’s extreme disparities in health and wealth; they include Child Development, Mental Health & Wellness, Case Management, and Latine Programs.

Describe the business/company’s initiatives or programs focused on diversity, equity, and belonging. For decades our organization has had a deep commitment to diversity, equity and belonging. This commitment was institutionalized over 10 years ago with the formation of a Cultural Competence Committee (DEI). As part of our strategic direction, we are committed to advocating for policies and services that benefit underserved communities and promote racial justice. Our inclusive programs consider communities of color, and how all families may have been adversely affected by childhood experiences in the context of inequitable environments. These environments include poverty, discrimination, violence and lack of educational opportunity. Our priority is to ensure people have their basic needs met and can move from crisis to stability and achieve sustained success, while addressing underlying root causes that foster systemic inequities.

Share examples of employee resource groups, mentorship programs, or training opportunities that promote diversity, equity, and belonging. NMCS’ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee has the following key functions: (1) Lead the process to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion practices at the North Marin Community Services and in accordance with the committee charter; (2) Equal number of members from both the Board of Directors and Staff, with a minimum of three members from each group and each having equal voice and voting status. The CEO will serve in a dual role; and (3) Design and implement DEI trainings, including new staff and board members DEI orientations, staff town halls and board trainings.

How does the business/company engage with external organizations or communities to promote diversity, equity, and belonging? We believe we are better together when working in partnership and connected to the Marin safety net delivery system. NMCS actively engages with the community, forging strong partnerships with local businesses, schools, and government agencies to create a collaborative network that maximizes resources and ensures a wide reach.

What steps has the business/company taken to address any challenges or areas for improvement? NMCS services are designed to help correct Marin County’s extreme disparities in health and wealth. Ninety-six percent of those we serve are members of low-income households, and 78% are people of color.