Santa Rosa seeks court order against Alvarez to force business closure

Santa Rosa has gone to court to seek a judge’s order that would allow the city to force Council member Eddie Alvarez to close his cannabis dispensary over improper permits.

It's the latest step in an ongoing dispute that also involves state officials seeking to recoup tens of thousands in unpaid business taxes from Alvarez tied to his dispensary, The Hook.

In their request for an injunction filed Wednesday in Sonoma County Superior Court, city attorneys alleged Alvarez’s Russell Avenue business was engaging in unlicensed commercial cannabis operations in violation of city and state codes.

The Hook also is violating the California Unfair Competition Law for operating unlawfully without the necessary permits, unlike competitors in the area meeting all business requirements, and detracting from quality of life and becoming “unjustly enriched,” according to the filing.

City of Santa Rosa filing.pdf

The city is seeking a judge’s permission to enforce a prior March 15 cease-and-desist order that sought the business’s closure while Alvarez works to reinstate his state seller’s permit. That license is required to operate a retail business in California.

The city has asked the court to assess a civil penalty of up to $2,500 for violating the state competition law. The city motion also seeks to force Alvarez to pay the $500 daily citations he’s amassed for continuing to operate in defiance of the city closure order as well as attorney’s fees.

Those fines last week amounted to $13,000.

Alvarez, a longtime Roseland businessman elected to the council in 2020, is not explicitly named in the city’s legal filing.

He could not immediately be reached for comment.

“We have an obligation to the city to provide ethical code enforcement and we want our city to trust us that no one is above the rules,” City Manager Maraskeshia Smith said. “I have a moral, ethical and fiduciary duty to uphold the laws and codes of the city.”

The city will now wait for the case to move through the courts and can take measures such as chaining the locks or boarding up the doors once a judge grants the OK.

The case could be dismissed if Alvarez closes his shop or provides a copy of his permit. He’ll continue to rack up fines, in the meantime, every day he remains open.

Alvarez has said he was working with the state to pay down his debt and reinstate his permit and had hoped to resolve the issue before the city filed the injunction. He estimated he owed about $40,000 in unpaid taxes plus taxes for the first quarter of the 2023 due at the end of April.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.