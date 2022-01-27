Sonoma County loosens its COVID-19 ban on large gatherings

Sonoma County has slightly loosened its unilateral ban on large public gatherings amid the omicron surge, noting that the 50-person limit for indoor gatherings applies only to spectators and visitors.

The change, which county officials described as a “clarification,” modified guidance that had capped indoor gatherings at a hard limit of 50 people, including performers and athletes, since Jan. 12.

The ban, in place for 30 days, is the only one of its type among Bay Area counties for large gatherings. It has also limited outdoor events to no more than 100 people.

On Thursday, county officials said the capacity limits for indoor and outdoors apply only to spectators at gatherings including performances, concerts and sports events.

It does not apply to performers, athletes, coaches, event staff and news media. The ban on large gatherings expires Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Health officials made the announcement during a 9 a.m. press briefing.

The modification comes one week after local school districts and members of the public called on health officials to modify the ban or make clear that the limits apply only to spectators of such school sports as basketball.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the county has typically issued such public health orders in concert with other Bay Area counties, but this time it acted unilaterally in the face of an alarming spike in cases.

Mase said the local health order was issued due to the impact of the omicron surge on local hospitals. She said:

• Sonoma County has one of the lowest capacity hospital systems in the state for a mid-sized metro region.

• Local hospital officials were sounding the alarm about staffing shortages.

• There are widespread outbreaks in local skilled nursing facilities, homeless shelters and in the Sonoma County Jail.

• Sonoma County has a greater proportion of people over 65 than other counties in the Bay Area.

• The county has among the Bay Area’s biggest health and economic disparities among communities of color.

Mase also clarified that the ban on large gatherings allows for outdoor events to have more than 100 participants if space allows for 6 feet of social distancing. She said there currently were no plans to extend the ban beyond Feb. 10.

She said it appears new COVID-19 cases have peaked in Sonoma County, as they have in other Bay Area counties.

“We think our 30-day restriction on the size of gatherings helped us turn the corner and ease some of the stresses experienced by our hospitals and other healthcare partners,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.