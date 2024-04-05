Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher behind affordable housing billboard on Highway 101 in Rohnert Park

Politically active Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher has, through a nonprofit, submitted plans for a large housing project north of Santa Rosa, while at the other end of town, taken aim at county supervisors’ commitment to affordable housing in a prominent billboard on Highway 101.

Gallaher Community Housing submitted plans Wednesday to the county’s building and permitting department that outline 1,464 affordable multifamily units on Brickway Boulevard, a few blocks east of the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport.

The units as outlined, would be marketed for very low, low, or moderate‐income households, according to the plans.

The project spans 40.57 acres and would offer units ranging from one to three bedrooms, 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 1,908 on-site parking spaces, according to the application.

It comes just after Gallaher Community Housing threw its weight behind an effort led by another local nonprofit, Generation Housing, to push local governments to lower housing impact fees that developers must pay to build new housing projects. That campaign is gaining steam, with meetings set on the issue before several city councils.

Gallaher and his family have spent millions of dollars on Sonoma County political campaigns, establishing themselves as major donors in election cycles over the past decade. Most recently, Gallaher donated $50,000 to a local political action committee supporting Healdsburg City Council member Ariel Kelley in her unsuccessful bid for the District 2 Assembly seat.

The latest foray into politics comes in the form of a billboard prominently located north of Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park off northbound Highway 101. In bold white font over a teal background, the billboard questions county supervisors' commitment to affordable housing.

“Sonoma County Supervisors claim they want affordable housing. Will they act?” it reads.

A link advertised on the billboard takes viewers to a website — featuring Gallaher Community Housing’s name — asserting the need for lower building fees, which developers say are a barrier to adding affordable housing units.

“Essentially, they cost more to build then they’re worth,” the website reads. “The only housing that is feasible with the current fee structure are large single-family homes and luxury apartments.”

The website also encourages visitors to sign a petition from Generation Housing that urges local governing boards to reduce impact fees based on square footage.

Efren Carrillo, Gallaher Community Housing’s chief executive officer, declined an interview Friday morning.

Gallaher is chairman and founder of Poppy Bank and has developed a vast real estate and housing portfolio. Phone messages left Thursday and Friday with his wife Cindy Gallaher, a board member for Gallaher Community Housing, were not immediately returned.

In 2021, Bill Gallaher spent $1.7 million on an unsuccessful effort to recall then-District Attorney Jill Ravitch, after her office brought a civil suit accusing his company of abandoning elderly residents in two Santa Rosa care homes during the 2017 Tubbs Fire. Gallaher’s retirement home company Oakmont Senior Living and its affiliates paid $500,000 to settle the unlawful business practices lawsuit.

The company has been rebranded as Gallaher Senior Living.

Outside of political spending, Bill and Cindy Gallaher also have made significant local philanthropic donations. They recently contributed $5.5 million to the Roseland Community Clubhouse, a center dedicated to youth in Santa Rosa’s Roseland community that opened last year.

Development impact fees vary by jurisdiction. According to Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning and building department, impact fees for projects in unincorporated Sonoma County benefit three areas: infrastructure, parks and housing.

There are also some special districts in parts of the county that may charge additional fees such as fire or school districts, Wick said.

Gallaher Community Housing’s project sits in an area governed by the county, between Santa Rosa and Windsor.

In a twist, Gallaher Community Housing’s project could be exempt from a portion of the fees it is protesting. The county’s housing impact fee structure applies to projects with units that are 1,000 square feet or greater, Wick said. All of the units in the Brickway Boulevard project are under that threshold.

“We applaud the applicant’s development program reaching almost 1,500 units, all of them smaller units,” Wick said. “We do not need another McMansion in Sonoma County.”

Gallaher Community Housing’s project qualifies for a fast-track review and approval process under the state’s builder’s-remedy pathway because a pre-application was submitted before the county finalized its state-mandated housing blueprint last year, Wick said.