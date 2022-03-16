Sonoma County slashes tax paid by commercial cannabis growers, offering subsidy to ailing industry

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously committed to a 45% rate cut in the tax paid by local cannabis growers, offering a life line to cultivators who say they are struggling like never before under the county and state’s taxes and fees and competition with the black market.

The tax cut, approved Tuesday, will be retroactive to July 2021 and effective through mid 2023. In that time, county officials are expected to study the benefits and costs of taxing cultivators by gross receipts rather than square footage.

“If we don’t take action we are killing permitted businesses in this county,” said Supervisor James Gore, the board chair.

County staff had initially recommended a 10% reduction to ensure reserves in the county’s cannabis fund, but all five supervisors indicated they were comfortable with a larger reduction so long as the fund could continue to cover operational costs, which includes permitting.

Based on figures provided by the county, the 45% rate reduction could reduce the county’s projected annual baseline tax revenue from marijuana growers by $1.64 million.

The rate cut is set to sunset June 30, 2023, by which time county staff are expected to have provided a comprehensive look at taxing growers based on gross receipts — a move the board said in 2017 that it wanted to make once the state’s track and trace program was in place.

At the end of the next fiscal year the cannabis fund is projected to have a $1.2 million balance after the 45% reduction, Christina Rivera, assistant county administrator informed the board on Tuesday.

The decision follows outcry from industry advocates and local farmers pushing the county to ease the twin burdens of taxes and regulations. Local growers say they face going out business or back into the black market under the strain of paying state and local taxes and complying with a new host of land-use regulations.

“We have been taxed out of existence,” said Cameron Hattan, owner of local cannabis farm Fiddler’s Greens, during the board’s meeting.

Hattan was one of about 11 local farmers who presented their concerns Tuesday and called for the county to eliminate the cultivation tax altogether.

The reduction was “a step in the right direction,” but did not go far enough, said Erich Pearson, a board member of the Cannabis Business Association of Sonoma County, and owner of SPARC, a Santa Rosa-based dispensary with a farm in Glen Ellen.

In an interview following the board’s vote, Pearson echoed his fellow cannabis farmers in calling for the county to eliminate the tax on growers.

There are 171 permitted cultivators in the county jurisdiction, and they are taxed at different rates on a per-square-foot basis for outdoor, indoor and mixed light crops.

“We don’t think it’s fair,” Pearson said. “We still would like to be taxed like any other agricultural industry.”

Though supportive of a tax cut, Supervisor Chris Coursey said government taxation was not solely to blame for the financial challenges facing the cannabis industry.

With some exceptions, California has not seen the type of mega boom in commercial cannabis ‒ and corresponding tax revenue ‒ predicted at the time the voters legalized production and sales for adult use in 2016. The supply of cheaper black market product is seen as one culprit. Regulatory and tax costs are another factor, growers say.

“The bottom has fallen out of your prices for market reasons. We can’t help you fix that,” Coursey said. “We’re limited in how we can help you on the tax issue as well. We may be able to lighten the load.”

Less than a quarter of participating California cannabis growers said they were profitable, according to a recently published survey of about 400 U.S. growers by the National Cannabis Industry Association.

In Sonoma County, all but 30 of the growers governed by county regulations have outdoor operations. Cities also have permitted operations and can add their own taxes.

The state taxes growers by the ounce. State and local jurisdictions also charge excise tax at point-of-sale of up to 15%.

Some Sonoma County residents opposed to any tax relief for cannabis operators said the board instead should approve tax breaks for everyone.

“I won’t subsidize an industry like this asking for a free tax break,” said a Sonoma County resident who identified herself only as Anne, during the meeting’s public comment period.

Marijuana growers and neighbors have been at odds for years over expansion of the legalized industry, which has bogged down amid what industry advocates and growers have called a slow, burdensome permitting process.

Neighbors have voiced concerns over safety, water use and other neighborhood impacts, and have called for more stringent oversight — issues the board intends to review in a long anticipated environmental impact study.

The board’s discussion Tuesday illuminated lingering questions regarding the costs associated with the county’s permitting and inspection processes, and where the funds from taxes and fees go.

“The difficulty is that we’re hearing some very real situations and numbers and they’re coming at us as anecdotes,” Gore said. “And we don’t have any validation from our staff of what that is.”

After a lengthy back and forth, Hopkins was the lone supervisor to make a motion and proposed the 45% reduction.

In addition to the tax cut and the review of a gross-receipts taxation system, the board also committed to supporting state Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire’s bill, SB 1074, which aims to help small cannabis cultivators by eliminating California’s cultivation tax in favor of a higher excise tax that would include growers.

That support comes with a stipulation that state does not reduce the cannabis revenue it dedicates toward First 5, the state-chartered organizations that tackle local health care and social service issues related to early childhood.

Hopkins is a commissioner for First 5 Sonoma County.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.