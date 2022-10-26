Sonoma County small-business lending exec named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Priscilla Jaworski-Quintanilla of Redwood Credit Union is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Here’s some information Jaworski-Quintanilla submitted:

About me

Among the first graduating class of Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa (class of 1999), I continued on with my education, graduating from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations and a minor in theater.

I’ve worked in the nonprofit and government sectors, and now financial services. Although they seem like different worlds, the common thread has been my commitment to helping people, pursuing excellence, and serving with purpose for something greater than myself. I’ve found that my varied work history has provided several benefits. It has taught me to be adaptable and not intimidated by uncertainty.

As a successful professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Being underestimated by those who couldn’t see my full potential while personally knowing I could do more was one of my biggest challenges. Patience is not my strength, but over the years I’ve learned to pause, boost my own confidence, and advocate for myself.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of the Latino business community and what are the greatest challenges faced by that community?

I’m incredibly proud que estamos presente and that we are part of the conversation. We’re engaging in the moment and having the courage to speak up and address inequities head on. Our challenge will be to keep up the fight, keep these conversations top of mind, and celebrate the wins along the way. We must also engage with and invite other communities of color to be a part of the work toward progress in our community.

Quotable

“To be an actively engaged mama to two young boys, a daughter, and a wife is really where it’s at. From a young age, my mom instilled in me a perspective of seeing every opportunity as a gift and to not take things for granted. That ideal continues to fuel me every day — living life to the fullest, taking advantage of every opportunity, and leaning in.”