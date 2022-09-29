Sonoma County’s State of Latino Community forum focuses on pandemic recovery

About 500 Latino community leaders, government officials and leaders with regional organizations were expected to convene Thursday morning at Sonoma State University for the annual State of the Latino Community address.

Now in its ninth year, the event hosted by Latino leadership group Los Cien, will feature three panels where experts were expected to discuss pandemic recovery and impact on the Latino community and how to unify diverse groups to advocate for improvements.

Latinos continue to make up a growing number of Sonoma County’s population. The last census showed 138,000 Latino residents, about 28% of the total population, and the average age is 30 years old, significantly younger than white residents in the area, according to Los Cien.

Los Cien was also expected to reveal its Latino Scorecard that looks at opportunities and disparities in areas such as financial stability, education, political participation and representation.

The group found that college attainment remains significantly lower among Latinos when compared to white residents in the county. There was more than a $20,000 gap in median income between the two groups and a gap 23% in home ownership.

There were also far fewer Latino-owned businesses.

Los Cien will use the information to work with community groups and government agencies to address structural or systemic issues and solutions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.