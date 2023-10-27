Spanish division leader at Petaluma’s Arrow Benefits Group named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? Raising my two daughters to be accomplished and caring women is my proudest achievement. Professionally, starting and growing Alianza, our Spanish language division at Arrow, has been my proudest personal achievement for several reasons. It not only represents a signiﬁcant professional milestone but also embodies my passion for diversity and inclusivity.

First and foremost, Alianza addresses a critical need in our organization and the market at large. This division allows us to cater speciﬁcally to Spanish-speaking clients and employees, providing them with tailored services and support. It's not merely a business venture; it's a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in our community. Creating Alianza also required extensive research, planning, and teamwork. It involved understanding the nuances of language and a deep understanding of the nuances of the culture, hiring bilingual staﬀ, and adapting our processes to seamlessly integrate Spanish- language services.

Moreover, the success of Alianza has had a profound impact on our organization's reputation and bottom line. Our Spanish-speaking clients appreciate the eﬀort we've made to cater to their needs, fostering stronger relationships and trust..

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? Lack of representation: The absence of women — especially women of color — in leadership positions within my industry can make it challenging to ﬁnd role models and mentors who share similar backgrounds and experiences. Outreach — continual outreach to like- minded groups and helping to build those communities pave the way to overcome lack of representation.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? I think it’s important to seek out mentors and allies, build a strong support network, and continue advocating for diversity and inclusion in one’s own industry. Your unique perspective and experiences can be assets that set you apart and contribute to your success.