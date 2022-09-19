Subscribe

Stories of North Bay women changing what business leadership looks like

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 19, 2022, 10:44AM
Theodora Lee, founder of Theopolis Vineyards, in Yorkville, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 12. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
How this local vintner pushed open doors for Black women in the wine business

“I’m happy to say that now there is a lot of opportunity for women and people of color in the wine industry,” says Theodora Lee, vintner of Mendocino County’s Theopolis Vineyards.

Molly Tou, owner of Two60 Kitchen + Bar, opened the Fairfield restaurant during the pandemic in June 2020 but business continues to grow and filled all their tables for lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Fairfield woman finds success opening restaurant in the pandemic

Here’s how Solano County serial entrepreneur Molly Tou came back to the food business after helping to run a family-owned eatery for 15 years.

Renee Mengali
Healdsburg accounting firm founder discovered her passion for numbers early in life

Renee Mengali reveals how her drive to get into the industry at age 17 put her on a path to build a business that attracted a merger deal from one of the nation’s largest firms.

