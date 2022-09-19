Stories of North Bay women changing what business leadership looks like

Theodora Lee, founder of Theopolis Vineyards, in Yorkville, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 12. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

“I’m happy to say that now there is a lot of opportunity for women and people of color in the wine industry,” says Theodora Lee, vintner of Mendocino County’s Theopolis Vineyards.

Molly Tou, owner of Two60 Kitchen + Bar, opened the Fairfield restaurant during the pandemic in June 2020 but business continues to grow and filled all their tables for lunch on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Here’s how Solano County serial entrepreneur Molly Tou came back to the food business after helping to run a family-owned eatery for 15 years.

Renee Mengali

Renee Mengali reveals how her drive to get into the industry at age 17 put her on a path to build a business that attracted a merger deal from one of the nation’s largest firms.