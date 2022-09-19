Stories of North Bay women changing what business leadership looks like
How this local vintner pushed open doors for Black women in the wine business
“I’m happy to say that now there is a lot of opportunity for women and people of color in the wine industry,” says Theodora Lee, vintner of Mendocino County’s Theopolis Vineyards.
Fairfield woman finds success opening restaurant in the pandemic
Here’s how Solano County serial entrepreneur Molly Tou came back to the food business after helping to run a family-owned eatery for 15 years.
Healdsburg accounting firm founder discovered her passion for numbers early in life
Renee Mengali reveals how her drive to get into the industry at age 17 put her on a path to build a business that attracted a merger deal from one of the nation’s largest firms.