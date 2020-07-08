Two more Sonoma County residents die from coronavirus as county is added to state watchlist

Two Sonoma County residents died Monday from complications of the coronavirus, bringing the local death toll to 14 since the pandemic began in March, local health officials said Tuesday.

Hours later, just before midnight, Susan Gorin, the chair of the Board of Supervisors, announced the county had landed Tuesday on the state coronavirus watchlist. Three consecutive days on that list will trigger what are likely to be closures affecting bars, indoor dining at breweries, wineries and restaurants, entertainment centers, museums and theaters and other indoor venues.

County health officials reported the two additional fatalities late Tuesday night. One is a man and the other a woman, and both were over 65 and residents of skilled nursing centers, said Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county Department of Health Services.

The deaths mark the eighth and ninth virus-related fatalities since June 28, and at least seven of the victims were residents of senior care centers.

The county woman who died Saturday from the coronavirus contracted the infectious disease in a residential care home where she lived, county health officials said earlier Tuesday.

The unidentified woman also over 65 with underlying health conditions died at an area hospital.

Her death, Monday’s fatalities and the spate since the end of June, present another grim indication the highly contagious pathogen continues to rapidly spread through the county’s vulnerable populations in senior care centers.

“It’s because our skilled nursing facilities are involved,” county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Tuesday in an interview, citing the string of deaths, before the revelation later that two more people died. “It’s the vulnerable people, that’s why we’re having those deaths.”

The new fatalities come as Sonoma County reels from a resurgence of COVID-19 and braces for state restrictions that already have hit about two dozen other counties struggling to contain the pandemic. The resulting closures set in motion by the state have to remain in place for at least three weeks.

Since Saturday, Sonoma County’s status has worsened especially on one benchmark, its case rate per 100,000 people, which needs to be 100 or less. Sonoma County’s rate has exceeded that mark for four days.

The county health department did not report any new cases on Saturday and Sunday, and then Monday reported 201 new infections between Friday and Monday, then 21 more on Tuesday, pushing overall cases to 1,487 since the first on March 2. The backlog over the weekend in reporting daily new cases was caused by protracted verification protocols at the local and state level that involve confirming each new infection and its origin, health officials said.

Mase said her public health team on Tuesday was reviewing the most recent local data on recent infections and virus-related hospitalizations to determine if the county should be on the state’s watchlist.

She reiterated again Tuesday that she expected that to happen. Once in the group, Mase said there’s not much counties can do to get off of it before the 3-day trigger for state-mandated closures.

Mase explained the state’s move to close places like bars where large groups gather indoors is aimed at reducing the risk of new COVID-19 infections from unknown sources in the community, which is the most difficult aspect of the virus outbreak to control.

Meanwhile, Mase said although local cases attributed to community spread ‒ meaning from an unknown source ‒ are increasing, county public health workers would continue their targeted work of contact tracing, surveillance in skilled nursing centers and quick response to large virus outbreaks in workplaces and in family clusters, particularly among Latinos that have been suffering from a disproportionate number of infections. That strategy enabled Sonoma County to bend the curve of the virus outbreak for months, before it roared back in the past two to three weeks.

To help contend with myriad issues connected with the outbreak in the Latino community, Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday formed an Office of Equity to focus on the disparate impact the virus is having on Latino and indigenous communities. Nearly 3 of 4 virus cases involve Latino residents, although they only comprise 27% of the county’s nearly 500,000 residents.

Keeping the contagion under control at senior care centers, which includes skilled nursing and residential care facilities for the elderly, also has been a major challenge for health officials here and across the nation.

Thirty-four area skilled nursing center residents and 22 seniors at residential care centers are battling COVID-19, as of Sunday, the latest tally included in county public health data. In addition, 21 staff at skilled nursing centers and 18 more at residential care facilities are sick with the virus.