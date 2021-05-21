Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigns amid sexual assault investigation

Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli has abruptly resigned from office effective immediately, bowing to wide calls that he step down amid a criminal investigation fueled by public claims from what are now nine women that he sexually assaulted, abused or mistreated them.

Foppoli, 38, the politically ambitious scion of a wealthy Sonoma County wine family, announced his move in a written statement released through his attorney Friday.

“It is with heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today,” it read. “I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual acts with any woman. I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year.”

The statement referred to recent allegations made by a social media influencer and former reality TV star, Farrah Abraham, who filed a police report in Palm Beach, Florida on April 2 alleging what her attorney said was “very serious” misconduct “of a sexual nature” that he declined to describe lest it jeopardize the investigation.

Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represented at least nine victims of the late prominent sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, said his client had physical and digital evidence from the incident in Palm Beach that has been turned over to police.

He said neither he nor Abraham would release details until the investigation was concluded, though rumors about the case reached Sonoma County more than a month ago, according to two people with ties to Foppoli who asked not to be named to discuss what they’d heard.

“What she wants is for him to be prosecuted criminally,” Kuvin said.

Foppoli, in his statement, falsely accused Abraham of making her allegations after the San Francisco Chronicle’s initial story April 8, when the first group of four women came forward to accuse Foppoli of sexual assault over a span of years between 2003 and 2019.

“I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage,” Foppoli said in his statement.

Foppoli’s departure was cause for relief in Windsor, where officials and residents said the scandal and Foppoli’s defiance in the face of calls for his ouster had caused deep hurt, especially for survivors of sexual assault.

Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who is one of Foppoli’s accusers, said she was “pleased to hear the news.”

“In light of this news, I am hoping the Town of Windsor can begin to heal and move forward,” Lemus said in a written statement released by her own victim rights attorney.

“I continue to support all survivors who have been courageous enough to come forward and share their sexual assaults by Dominic Foppoli,” she wrote. “I know how difficult it is and stand united with them. I look forward to justice being served.”

Town Hall is closed on Fridays, and Town Manager Ken MacNab said that the town had not received an official notice of resignation from Foppoli. Their attempts to contact him Friday to confirm his plans were so far unsuccessful, MacNab said.

Tim Zahner, who is leading an active recall campaign against Foppoli, also was awaiting independent confirmation.

“We are going to verify this, and once we have official notice, we will of course have a statement. But if this is indeed true, it is long overdue, and we look forward to moving past it,” Zahner said.

Foppoli’s notice of resignation came in a statement released by Orchid Vaghti, his Santa Rosa-based criminal attorney.

In it, Foppoli said he was sure that his name eventually would be cleared but had “come to understand that it will take time,” and that it was “no longer fair for me to remain in my position during this time period.”

Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli's letter of resignation May 21, 2021, provided by his attorney Orchid Vaghti.

Foppoli’s departure comes more than six weeks after four women came forward in an April 8 story by the San Francisco Chronicle to share their detailed allegations of assault or abuse at the hands of Foppoli in encounters between 2003 and 2019.

Within days, two more women would come forward, including Lemus, who accused Foppoli of drugging her on two occasions in 2020 in order to facilitate sex without her consent.

Lemus and her fellow Windsor Town Council incumbents were at the leading edge of the campaign calling on Foppoli to resign — a request he rejected, conceding only that he would be “stepping back” from his official duties.

Even Wednesday, Foppoli briefly attended the regular Town Council in a bid to keep his post to comply with state law governing attendance by elected officials.