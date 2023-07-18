Santa Rosa Symphony CEO reveals ‘audacious goals,’ savvy financial management behind success

Alan Silow welcomes visitors to his office with a colorful sculpture: a blue-and-yellow violin representing the flag of Ukraine, his ancestral home.

Like the Ukrainian people, the president and CEO of the Santa Rosa Symphony has shown himself to be amazingly resilient. For the past 21 years, he has steered the regional orchestra through multiple recessions, wildfires and a pandemic that halted most artistic organizations in their tracks. Since the first year after he arrived, he has managed to keep the nonprofit in the black while growing its artistic reputation.

“If the goal is only artistic excellence, you’ll be out of business in a few years,” said the 71-year-old native of New York City. “If it’s only fiscal vitality, you can’t cost cut your way to greatness. The real creativity is finding a way to do both.”

By reading the fine print and taking a closer look at financial records, Silow was able to negotiate leases and contracts that put the symphony on firmer financial footing while also tackling ambitious projects that have inspired the staff, the musicians and audiences alike. He helped

the symphony double its commitment to the Green Music Center capital campaign to $20 million, paving the way for it to become the hall’s resident orchestra. He added a new pops concert series in 2005 and launched a new family concert series in 2012.

During his tenure, Silow also grew the yearly budget from $1.5 million to $5 million, enlarged the endowment fund from $1.5 million to $17 million and expanded educational programs, launching four international concert tours for its advanced youth orchestra and implementing Simply Strings, an El Sistema-inspired music education program at Roseland’s Sheppard Elementary School.

“The goal of El Sistema is not focused on creating professional musicians. It’s to have a positive social impact on young people,” Silow said. “They don’t pay for anything. We provide the staff and the instruments.”

Over the past 21 years, he figures he personally has raised about $7 million for the orchestra. After introducing a yearly gala that’s now the symphony’s biggest fundraiser, Silow was feted at the symphony’s Celebration 2021 gala, emceed by the symphony’s Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong.

This month, the administrative leader of one of Santa Rosa’s oldest nonprofits will retire and hand the balance sheets to incoming President and CEO J. Andrew Bradford, chosen by the search committee for his impressive organizational skills and track record with a range of arts organizations.

As the symphony looks forward to its centennial celebration in the 2027-28 season, Silow expects Bradford to widen the orchestra’s outreach to the community through programs such as “The Magic Flute” concert in April that was presented in partnership with Santa Rosa High School’s ArtQuest program.

Community and making a difference have always been his driving forces.

“Music is the means not the end for me,” Silow said. “I didn’t grow up thinking I would run a symphony orchestra.”

Silow went to the University of Wisconsin in Madison at age 16 and got his bachelor’s degree in economics. He attended Princeton University to get a master’s degree in public administration, then spent a year traveling through Asia and Europe before moving to the Bay Area to work in the Government Accountability Office (GAO) from 1974 to 1976.

In 1987, the mayor of Sante Fe offered him a job heading up the Santa Fe Convention and Visitors Bureau. He stayed in that historic city for eight years, at a time when Condé Nast named Santa Fe the No. 1 travel destination in the world.

When the mayor was voted out, Silow was out as well. But his success had caught the attention of the Sante Fe Chamber Music Festival, where he was recruited to serve as director of sales and marketing for three years. After that, he became executive director of the Pro Musica Chamber Orchestra in Columbus, Ohio.

But Silow and his wife always wanted to return to the Bay Area. He was hired as executive director of the Santa Rosa Symphony in 2002.

At the time, the symphony offices were located in a dark corner of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Silow moved the 14-member staff downtown and went to work on fiscal management, deficit reduction, board development, fundraising and strategic planning.

How were you able to bring the orchestra back into the black in 2002?

I put into place a deficit-reduction plan and financial controls, added new board responsibilities and got a new endowment adviser. At that point, the most the (39) board members had given was $100,000 a year. Now that same board gives $500,000 a year. I had to organize union negotiations, and I showed the musicians the numbers, and we negotiated a reasonable contract.