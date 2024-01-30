‘Leading with love’: CEO of PG&E talks wildfire reduction, energy bills, healing the planet

Humanizing a utility company. That’s what Patti Poppe has been trying to do since she took over as CEO of Pacific Gas & Electric Co., Northern California’s largest utility, in January 2021.

While the gas and electric company is often viewed with hostility given its role in catastrophic wildfires throughout Northern California, and for increasing rates without consumers feeling they having much say, Poppe uses a word not often found in corporate America — love.

“We bring love to the workplace in a lot of ways. It starts with safety for sure,” the 55-year-old Poppe said. “I attended the funeral for a co-worker a few years ago and it occurred to me on that day that we often wait until it’s too late to express our full emotions.”

She said showing love for customers, the 27,000 employees and 14,000 daily contractors, is accomplished by speaking up when knowing something isn’t right, isn’t safe, or when someone just doesn’t understand something.

“In that way we protect one another,” Poppe said.

On the rate side, residential PG&E customers on average will see their bills go up 12.8% this month or $32.50. (The utility had requested a 17.9% increase.)

When the California Public Utility Commission delayed its decision about the four-year (2023-26) general rate case until last November it resulted in the 2023 and 2024 increases being combined starting in January.

This series of adjustments will have residential gas and electric bills going up an average of 3.6% over three years (2024-26). Bills will increase on average another $4.50 in 2025, and then decrease by almost $8 in 2026.

The bulk of the millions of dollars that will be collected with the latest increases are slated to fund wildfire risk reduction projects, upgrades to support new business connections, and meet climate resiliency goals.

Poppe defends the increases by saying they are nowhere near the 6% to 8% inflationary spikes in other sectors, adding she was able keep them lower by making internal cuts.

The following is a Q&A between the Business Journal and Poppe that has been edited for clarity and space.

What do you believe are PG&E’s best solutions to curtail wildfire ignitions from its equipment?

At PG&E we have made a stand that catastrophic wildfires shall stop, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made toward our goal. We’ve reduced wildfire risk with what we call our layers of wildfire protection, which we’ve continued to refine since 2017.

Let me share a few of those protections: Our 10,000 miles of undergrounding effort is well underway. We buried 350 miles of power lines last year in the highest fire threat areas — the most we’ve ever buried in a year and we did it for less cost than we had forecast.

Also, our Enhanced Power Line Safety Settings turn off power automatically in one-tenth of a second if a hazard is detected on the lines that could cause a fire, helping to keep our customers in high-fire risk and surrounding areas safe.

As of November 2023, we had reduced CPUC-reportable ignitions in our high-risk areas by 27% from the previous year and 67% from 2017. Overall, we’ve reduced wildfire risk from our equipment by 94%.

Is there anything you are doing specifically in the North Bay to reduce the threat of your equipment starting a wildfire?

Absolutely. Every day, we’re making our system safer, more reliable and more resilient for all of our customers including those in our hometowns across the North Bay. Let me name a few examples of what we’ve done across Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Lake, Mendocino and Solano counties: We’ve buried 68 miles of electric distribution lines to date, hardened 298 miles of overhead lines, installed 139 high-definition cameras to watch for fire activity, and installed 327 weather stations to improve our weather forecasting capabilities, particularly during wildfire season.

The California Public Utilities Commission recommended a $45 million penalty in connection with the 2021 Dixie Fire, the state’s second largest wildfire. How will this affect ratepayers?

We are not seeking cost recovery from our customers for this. We continue to make it right and make it safe for our customers and our hometowns by resolving claims from past fires and through our work to make our system safer every day.

What are your thoughts about the CPUC wanting to create a rate structure based on customers’ income?

I want to assure our customers that the affordability of our service is top of mind for me and all my co-workers at PG&E. We know that energy costs are very important for our customers and for our state’s economy. We are taking actions now to keep annual customer cost increases at or below assumed inflation between 2% and 4%.