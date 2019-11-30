Journal plans marketing conference Dec. 12

A North Coast wine pioneer and one of the leaders in creating and preserving the Sonoma County brand in the wake of fires and disaster response are among the presenters at the Business Journal’s inaugural Marketing X Creative Summit Dec. 12.

In addition to Truett Hurst Winery co-founder and CEO Paul Dolan, a pioneer in organics and biodynamics, and Todd O’Leary, vice president and marketing for Sonoma County Tourism, the afternoon conference and reception will include a deep-dive into the topics of building internal consensus for your brand and trends influencing brand creation and extension.

Other speakers are:

Jill Giacomini Basch, co-owner/CMO of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company

The Marin County company produces hand-crafted cheeses, including Original Blue, Bay Blue, Toma and Gouda. The Fork, a culinary and educational center on the farm, was opened in 2010. Focusing on agri-tourism, The Fork offers farm-to-table educational experiences for the trade, consumer and private groups.

In 2018 the company expanded to Petaluma. The Sonoma County facility houses a second creamery, warehouse and distribution center.

Joseph Bartolomei, managing partner of the FarmHouse Inn in Forestville

Bartolomei purchased the Inn after working a number of years in construction after he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in structural engineering from the University of California San Diego. He oversaw multiple renovations and expansions of the property which has been recognized by organizations such as the Michelin Guide.

Kate Kelly, director of public relations and marketing at Sonoma Clean Power in Santa Rosa

Kelly directs the directs the public relations, marketing, local legislative affairs and community outreach strategies for Sonoma Clean Power, tapping her 25 years of marketing expertise. That includes working 20 years with Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa.

Kristel Corson, vice president of sales and marketing, Clover Sonoma

Corson manages marketing and sales for the third generation, family-owned and operated dairy. During her tenure, she overseen the development and launch of Clover Sonoma’s rebranding (it was previously known as Clover Stornetta). Corson previously handled communications and trade marketing at LeapFrog Enterprises, as well as held marketing positions at Jamba Juice Inc., Clif Bar & Company and Delicato Family Vineyards.

Doug Van Dyke, owner of E.R. Sawyer Jewelers

With his wife, Ame Van Dyke, Doug Van Dyke has owned the Santa Rosa store since 1949. Sonoma County’s oldest retailer was founded in 1879 by the late John Sawyer as a watch and clock shop. Its name was later changed by Sawyer’s son and successor, Elbert R. Sawyer, and has become well known by generations of local residents in Sonoma County.

The conference, underwritten by Tri Counties Bank and The Engine is Red, takes place Dec. 12 at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. Registration begins at 2 p.m. with the program from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. A networking mixer takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person or $775 for a table of 10. Register: nbbj.news/marketing19.