The 2019 Class of the most influential business people under the age of 40 is out. The Business Journal’s selection of this year’s Forty Under 40 honorees for the North Bay covers a wide swath of businesses.

Each one will be recognized May 2 at the Forty Under 40 awards presentation, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa.

Here are this year’s recipients:

Alan Alvarez, 33, seniormanager, BPM, Santa Rosa

Codi Binkley, 39, owner, BV Whiskey Bar and Grille, Sonoma

Joshua Bruder, 33, senior manager, Moss Adams, Napa

Sunny Chandi, 30, senior vice president, Chandi Hospitality Group, Santa Rosa

Joanie Claussen, 39, CEO, Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, Sebastopol

Lisa Fatu, 37, director of youth crisis services, Social Advocates for Youth (SAY), Santa Rosa

Katy Fishman, 33, marketing director, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Santa Rosa

Kevin Ghilotti, 30, president, Team Ghilotti, Petaluma

Ross Guehring, 38, partner, Lighthouse Public Affairs, San Rafael

Enguerrand Guilloux, 37, program director, Icore International, Santa Rosa

Derek Hansel, 33, supply chain manager, Kaiser Permanente, San Rafael

Thai Hensch, 35, ambulatory care pharmacy services supervisor, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa

Matthew Hunstock, 38, financial adviser, Ameriprise Financial Services, Santa Rosa

Maria Alondra Jasso, 32, lead teacher, Educare Children’s Center, Corte Madera

Summer Jeffus, 39, regional marketing manager, American AgCredit, Santa Rosa

Janine Johnson, 39, director of accounting advisory services, Pisenti & Brinker, Santa Rosa

Tara Johnson, 34, assistant vice president and branch manager, Bank of Marin, Healdsburg

Lindsay Jones, 33, regional vice president for branch experience, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa

Ariel Kelley, 36, Sonoma County planning commissioner, Permit Sonoma, County of Sonoma, Santa Rosa

Rachel Kuykendall, 32, senior program manager, Sonoma Clean Power, Santa Rosa

Stacy McKee, 39, assistant controller, Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa

Landon McPherson, 35, founder, Harvest Card, Santa Rosa

Neil Pacheco, 38, casino host at Graton Resort & Casino and director of community engagement for Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Rohnert Park

Ashish Patel, 37, owner, Olea Hotel, Glen Ellen

Ann Petersen, 38, executive director, Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley, Healdsburg

Deva Proto, 37, Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters, Santa Rosa

Cameron Ramos, 36, operations manager, Trope Group, Santa Rosa

JayJay Rico, 35, director of social enterprise, Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa

Stephanie Rothberg, 39, attorney, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil, Santa Rosa

John Serres, 35, owner, Serres Corporation, Sonoma

Mariah Shields, 30, principal, Arrow Benefits Group, Petaluma

Hilary St. Jean, 39, attorney, Rogoway Law Group, Santa Rosa

Viviann Stapp, 39, general counsel, Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa

Michael Tavis, 39, business development manager, Alliance Property Management, Santa Rosa

Magali Telles, 37, executive director, Los Cien, Santa Rosa

Dawit Tesfasilassie, 33, assistant administrator, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Santa Rosa

Brandon Trammell, 39, founder, Purpose Financial Insurance Services, Novato

Yudith Vargas, 32, associate director of nursing, Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa

Sky White, 39, minister of creative harmony, The Republic of Tea, Novato

Ernest Wuethrich, 39, accessibility program manager, PM Design Group, Santa Rosa

Tickets are available at nbbj.news/forty19. Event is underwritten by Exchange Bank and sponsored by Andersen Zeigler.