More than two dozen San Francisco North Bay individuals and organizations were recognized at the 2019 Community Philanthropy Awards event on April 26.

The awards presentations by North Bay Business Journal and co-host Exchange Bank included the institution's Frank P. Doyle Philanthropy Award, given to Jim and Diane Keegan. Jim Keegan is vice president of commercial real estate brokerage Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International.