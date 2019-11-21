Subscribe

North Bay business briefs from Richardson Pribuss Architects, Cakebread Cellars, SolarCraft and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 21, 2019, 11:27AM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Richardson Architects of Mill Valley has become Richardson Pribuss Architects Inc. with the promotion of Senior Design Director Andrew Pribuss to partner. He joined the firm in 2011.

In his new position, Pribuss will continue as design director and assume a stronger leadership role in the overall direction of the firm, overseeing staff and expanding its portfolio into restaurants, commercial projects and accessory dwelling units (ADUs), the firm stated.

“The firm’s new organization will help us better serve our clients and enable us to seek larger projects,” said founding pPartner Heidi Richardson. “Importantly, Andrew’s talents and design philosophies are aligned with our mission, and we enjoy collaborating in new and creative ways!”

Cakebread Cellars has opened its new tasting room and visitor center on Highway 29 in the Napa Valley between Oakville and Rutherford.

The center is located on the original 22 acres where founders Jack and Dolores Cakebread started in 1972.

There are nine individual and unique private tasting rooms that provide different experiences, such as one modeled after the winemaking lab where winemaker Stephanie Jacobs works. The facility also has a hall lined with 12 new custom-made concrete egg fermentation tanks and a retail lounge where visitors can explore within a glass-enclosed wine library.

Visits are by appointment only. A basic tasting of current releases is $25 per person and a premium tasting is $65, or $40 for wine club members.

Novato- and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, recently completed the installation of a 143.5-kilowatt solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company in Richmond. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations.

During October and November, up to 21 groundwater monitoring wells are being drilled near Sonoma County creeks to provide new information to managers and the public on the link between groundwater and stream flows. Coordination and construction of the wells are a technical service provided by the California Department of Water Resources to Sonoma County’s three groundwater sustainability agencies.

Each well will be about 50 feet deep, and will be designed specifically for measuring water levels throughout the year. These measurements, when paired with information about the water flowing in nearby streams, help paint a picture of the link between groundwater aquifers and the surface water in creeks, streams and rivers.

“We can’t see what’s beneath the surface, so these monitoring wells act like underground telescopes. They can help us see how much and when water is available,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin, who serves as the chair of the Sonoma Valley groundwater agency.

The connection between groundwater and surface water is an important component of the groundwater sustainability plans that are being prepared by Petaluma Valley, Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma Valley GSAs. The state-required plans must determine if groundwater pumping is resulting in the loss of water in streams that support endangered and threatened fish and other species.

OLE Health’s second Solano County location celebrates its first anniversary Nov. 6 as the health center continues to expand services and serve thousands of Fairfield residents who in the past struggled to find affordable and convenient health care.

“This is a perfect union of two patient-focused, quality-based health care providers,” said Wayne Gietz, vice president of ambulatory services for NorthBay Healthcare. “In a very short period of time, OLE Health has reached out to those who need a medical ‘home’ and promptly delivered high-quality care sorely needed by an underserved population.”

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

”We knew there was a need when we expanded to this second location, but the patient volume exceeded our expectations by about 30 percent,” said Alicia Hardy, CEO at OLE Health.

Patient visits for the site were projected to be 1,870 for the year. The actual number of patient visits totaled 2,675.

Chef Jeffery Hayashi and William Barrera will represent the United States as Team USA at the Bocuse d’Or 2021 competition, the renowned biennial international culinary competition in Lyon, France after a competition at the Culinary Institute of America’s campus in Napa.

Hayashi and Barrera will now begin the rigorous journey to the Bocuse d’Or as Team USA 2021, relocating closer to the training facility at Copia in Napa, according to Ment’or, founded by a chefs including Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud, to support and oversee the training of the U.S. national team in the lead-up to the Bocuse d’Or competition. Since 1987, Team USA has participated in this international culinary event, and has placed on the podium twice, being awarded silver in 2015 and winning gold for the first time in 2017.

Cletus Coffey, a former Cardinal Newman High School standout student-athlete, turned elite performance trainer and motivational speaker were in Napa on Nov. 18 and 19 to partner with Charlie Palmer and his American Fare charity event supporting the Children’s Museum for Napa Valley at the Archer Hotel in Napa, according to a news release.

In addition to attending the American Fare event, Coffey kicked off Charlie Palmer Collective annual corporate meeting as their keynote speaker on the 19th.

After high school and college, Coffey planed four years of professional football in the Canadian and Arena football leagues. He nows speaks about the post athletic career struggles and consults with other athletes in making the transition.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine