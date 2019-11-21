North Bay business briefs from Richardson Pribuss Architects, Cakebread Cellars, SolarCraft and more

Richardson Architects of Mill Valley has become Richardson Pribuss Architects Inc. with the promotion of Senior Design Director Andrew Pribuss to partner. He joined the firm in 2011.

In his new position, Pribuss will continue as design director and assume a stronger leadership role in the overall direction of the firm, overseeing staff and expanding its portfolio into restaurants, commercial projects and accessory dwelling units (ADUs), the firm stated.

“The firm’s new organization will help us better serve our clients and enable us to seek larger projects,” said founding pPartner Heidi Richardson. “Importantly, Andrew’s talents and design philosophies are aligned with our mission, and we enjoy collaborating in new and creative ways!”

—

Cakebread Cellars has opened its new tasting room and visitor center on Highway 29 in the Napa Valley between Oakville and Rutherford.

The center is located on the original 22 acres where founders Jack and Dolores Cakebread started in 1972.

There are nine individual and unique private tasting rooms that provide different experiences, such as one modeled after the winemaking lab where winemaker Stephanie Jacobs works. The facility also has a hall lined with 12 new custom-made concrete egg fermentation tanks and a retail lounge where visitors can explore within a glass-enclosed wine library.

Visits are by appointment only. A basic tasting of current releases is $25 per person and a premium tasting is $65, or $40 for wine club members.

—

Novato- and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, recently completed the installation of a 143.5-kilowatt solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company in Richmond. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations.

—

During October and November, up to 21 groundwater monitoring wells are being drilled near Sonoma County creeks to provide new information to managers and the public on the link between groundwater and stream flows. Coordination and construction of the wells are a technical service provided by the California Department of Water Resources to Sonoma County’s three groundwater sustainability agencies.

Each well will be about 50 feet deep, and will be designed specifically for measuring water levels throughout the year. These measurements, when paired with information about the water flowing in nearby streams, help paint a picture of the link between groundwater aquifers and the surface water in creeks, streams and rivers.

“We can’t see what’s beneath the surface, so these monitoring wells act like underground telescopes. They can help us see how much and when water is available,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin, who serves as the chair of the Sonoma Valley groundwater agency.

The connection between groundwater and surface water is an important component of the groundwater sustainability plans that are being prepared by Petaluma Valley, Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma Valley GSAs. The state-required plans must determine if groundwater pumping is resulting in the loss of water in streams that support endangered and threatened fish and other species.

—

OLE Health’s second Solano County location celebrates its first anniversary Nov. 6 as the health center continues to expand services and serve thousands of Fairfield residents who in the past struggled to find affordable and convenient health care.

“This is a perfect union of two patient-focused, quality-based health care providers,” said Wayne Gietz, vice president of ambulatory services for NorthBay Healthcare. “In a very short period of time, OLE Health has reached out to those who need a medical ‘home’ and promptly delivered high-quality care sorely needed by an underserved population.”