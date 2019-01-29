This story originally appeared on SonomaNews.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

As small rural hospitals across the country struggle to survive, one North Bay hospital faced a second closure, and another — cash-strapped Sonoma Valley Hospital — is “defying gravity,” health care experts said.

More than 70 rural hospitals have closed across the United States since 2010, according to the University of North Carolina Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research. Hundreds more are at risk of closing, according to the National Rural Health Association. There were 1,825 rural community hospitals in the U.S. in 2016, according to the American Hospital Association.

Closer to home, in the North Bay, Sebastopol’s Sonoma West Medical Center filed for liquidation bankruptcy in September, according to court filings. The hospital had already closed once, in the spring of 2014, because of dramatic declines in overnight patient stays and insurance reimbursements.

It reopened as a 37-bed acute care facility called Sonoma Specialty Hospital.

Cash-strapped Sonoma Valley Hospital has made two recent cost-cutting moves and is contemplating a third. The obstetrics department closed at the end of October. The department was expected to sustain more than a half-million-dollar loss in the fiscal year 2019, which runs July 2018 through June 2019.

Also last October, Healing at Home, the hospital’s home care service, was transferred to Hospice by the Bay, a regional not-for-profit organization. The home care service was expected to lose $300,000 in the fiscal year 2019.

The third potential cost-saving decision — whether to keep the hospital’s skilled-nursing facility — is being studied by an ad-hoc task force.

In addition to the cuts, the hospital is hoping to create a new $20 million outpatient diagnostic center projected to increase net revenue to the tune of $1.5 million annually.

The hospital’s fundraising arm, the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation, launched a public fundraising campaign in mid-November. In an update to the Sonoma City Council on Jan. 14, Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO Kelly Mather said the foundation had already raised $15.5 million toward the goal.

The plan is to create a 20,000-square-foot diagnostic hub with updated technology including a 128-slice CT scanner and a new MRI in hopes of modernizing and increasing revenue. The hospital projects that the center would increase revenue, for one reason because doctors wouldn’t have to refer patients elsewhere for advanced diagnostic care.

The hospital’s revenue was $59 million in the fiscal year 2018, with a $3 million net income loss, according to unaudited numbers supplied to the Index-Tribune by the hospital.

A national hospital expert and a regional expert, the latter of whom is familiar with Sonoma Valley Hospital, elaborated on the situation.

“Costs in almost all industries are steadily rising, but rural hospitals are also faced with challenges on the reimbursement side because of their disproportionate share of Medi-Cal and Medicare funding,” said Peggy Wheeler, vice president of the Rural Healthcare Center of the California Hospital Association.

Wheeler, a national expert in rural health care, represents all the rural hospitals in California.

“Their patient population is disproportionately weighted toward government payers, Medicare and Medi-Cal, which don’t pay the full cost of that care,” Wheeler said.

“So, if costs continue to go up, but 70 percent of your population is government payers, you can see what the struggle is,” Wheeler said. “You are trying to stay up with the cost of care, which steadily rises, but you are weighted with patients who don’t pay the full cost of care.”