North Bay business briefs from Napa coworking center 2nd Street Commons, STEMhub, CASA of Sonoma County

The Magro family announced the creation of a new coworking facility called 2nd Street Commons.

Housed in a remodeled 120-year-old Victorian home at 1553 Second St. in downtown Napa, it features “a home-like environment, where the work flows in a comfortable ‘nonwork-like,’ but professional setting,” said a news release.

Currently, 2nd Street Commons has seven workstations available for rent.

STEMhub, a web-based platform designed as a dynamic resource for women and girls interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and careers, is now live.

The website backers stated STEMhub is the first online resource to serve as a clearinghouse for women and girls in the North Bay to learn about regional STEM-related opportunities such as classes, meetups, events, seminars, careers and conferences. It is designed to connect those interested in pursuing STEM education or career pathways with mentors who are already working in those fields.

“STEMhub is a way for us to both broaden and deepen our impact for girls in the North Bay by allowing us to engage with potentially thousands of women and girls instead of just dozens,” said Amber Figueroa, associate executive director at CTE Foundation.

The foundation developed Community WISE (Women Investing in STEM Equity) “to build resources and lead change so that every young woman in Sonoma County achieves her full potential.”

The STEMhub web platform uses gaming strategy in its design and offers “badges” to learners for participating in various local STEM events, connecting with other learners and mentors, and for building a mentorship relationship. Learners are separated into pathways according to their current level of STEM participation and can move to other paths depending on their engagement with the platform. Once learners become more experienced in their chosen STEM fields, they receive a certificate from the platform, and they are encouraged to apply for mentorship on STEMhub to help other young women find their own way in any STEM field.

CASA of Sonoma County, a nonprofit assisting children who are involved in the court system, has created a report for people who are in need of help caring for children with the fire, evacuations and power outages common through the North Bay.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, especially children. It is normal for children to experience behavioral and emotional reactions in the aftermath of a wildfire,” the group stated.

The report, “Children & Recovery from Wildfires” guide, is posted online (download the PDF file).

“This guide was developed by the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and hopefully will provide support to families with children affected by the wildfires.”