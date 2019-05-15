Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate lease and sale transactions in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma and Marin.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

SONOMA COUNTY

869sf at 5550 Commerce Blvd., #9 & 12, Rohnert Park; office; Interbill Corp.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Rental Center Properties; Mike Flitner & Jeff Castello of K&C; March 6

752sf at 412 Aviation Blvd., #G, Santa Rosa; office; Capstone Roofing Inc.; na; Tom McLaughlin; James Nobles & Shawn Johnson of K&C; March 1

500sf at 6050 Commerce Blvd., #212, Rohnert Park; office; RTL Creative Inc.; Doug Braik of K&C; Bill Snell; Doug Braik of K&C; April 3

250sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24D, Windsor; office; Susan Greene; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; March 6

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

21,976sf at 100 Sycamore Ave., San Anselmo; multifamily (24 units); Professional Investors 44 LLC; Scott Gerber of MC; Alvin H. Baum Jr. Trust; Scott Gerber of MC; March 22; $9,060,000

12,124sf at 255 Channing Way, San Rafael; multifamily (14 units); Risaris LLC; Michael Mathios of MC; Channing Professional LP; Scott Gerber of MC; Feb. 28; $5,610,000

9,058sf at 845 Olive Ave., Novato; office & industrial; TSDK Properties LLC; John Williams of SVNDGR; Timmer Investments LLC; John Williams of SVNDGR; Dec. 13; $2,000,000

SONOMA COUNTY

94,525sf at 3019 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial land (2.17 acres); Tony Lamperti; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Francine Clayton; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; March 4; $1,050,000

14,742sf at 5355 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; office; Skylane Holdings LLC (Sunset Home Developers); na; Perry TP LLC (Joseph Perry); Shawn Johnson & Brian Keegan of K&C; April 16; $2,550,000

11,220sf at 3501 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Andrews LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Davis Properties Company LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; April 11

6,500sf at 4982 Highway 12, Santa Rosa; office & retail; Suguna Subramaniam & Viswanathan Velur Natarajan; Kevin Doran of K&C; Linda Hudson; Kevin Doran & Jeff Castello of K&C; April 13

2,652sf at 838 Fourth St. & 839 Third St., Santa Rosa; office; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; Hasan Mirjan; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; April 10