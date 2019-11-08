Awards announced in wine, spirits industry

Winners of the 7th Annual Wine, Spirits and Beer Industry Awards have been announced by the North Bay Business Journal. The awards recognize individuals, as well as suppliers, for their contributions to the industry. They will be honored at a Business Journal event later this month.

The individual winners include:

Distiller:

Jeff Duckhorn, head distiller, Purple Wine + Spirits

Sonoma Winemaker:

Charlie Tsegeletos, winemaker, Cline Family Cellars

Napa Winemaker:

Chris Tynan, winemaker, Cliff Lede and Poetry, Lede Family Wines

Winery COO:

Remi Cohen, chief operating officer, Lede Family Wines

Winery CEO:

Carolyn Wente, CEO, Wente Vineyards

Startup:

Jeremy Carter, founder and winemaker, Tarpon Cellars

Philanthropy:

Leslie Frank, proprietor, Frank Family Vineyards

American Dream:

Rolando Herrera, winemaker and owner, Mi Sueño Winery

Special Award:

George Christie, CEO and founder, Wine Industry Network

In the supplier category, the honorees are:

Amcor Capsules

JU.CLA.S. USA Inc.

Laffort USA

Maverick Enterprises

Onguard Group

Peregrine Mobile Bottling, LLC

Scott Laboratories

Western Square Industries

In addition to these recipients, the Wine Industry Network has announced its annual WINnovation Award recipients:

Conetech – Renee Timmons

Enartis USA – JT Jaeger

GOfermentor – Meera Singh

Innovint – Lindsay Wicka

MASILVA USA – Neil Foster

The Wine, Spirits and Beer Industry Awards will be presented on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $75 per person or $775 for a table of 10. Registration: Nbbj.newa/WIA19. Award sponsors are Moss Adams and the Wine Industry Network.