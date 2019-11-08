Awards announced in wine, spirits industry
Winners of the 7th Annual Wine, Spirits and Beer Industry Awards have been announced by the North Bay Business Journal. The awards recognize individuals, as well as suppliers, for their contributions to the industry. They will be honored at a Business Journal event later this month.
The individual winners include:
Distiller:
Jeff Duckhorn, head distiller, Purple Wine + Spirits
Sonoma Winemaker:
Charlie Tsegeletos, winemaker, Cline Family Cellars
Napa Winemaker:
Chris Tynan, winemaker, Cliff Lede and Poetry, Lede Family Wines
Winery COO:
Remi Cohen, chief operating officer, Lede Family Wines
Winery CEO:
Carolyn Wente, CEO, Wente Vineyards
Startup:
Jeremy Carter, founder and winemaker, Tarpon Cellars
Philanthropy:
Leslie Frank, proprietor, Frank Family Vineyards
American Dream:
Rolando Herrera, winemaker and owner, Mi Sueño Winery
Special Award:
George Christie, CEO and founder, Wine Industry Network
In the supplier category, the honorees are:
Amcor Capsules
JU.CLA.S. USA Inc.
Laffort USA
Maverick Enterprises
Onguard Group
Peregrine Mobile Bottling, LLC
Scott Laboratories
Western Square Industries
In addition to these recipients, the Wine Industry Network has announced its annual WINnovation Award recipients:
Conetech – Renee Timmons
Enartis USA – JT Jaeger
GOfermentor – Meera Singh
Innovint – Lindsay Wicka
MASILVA USA – Neil Foster
The Wine, Spirits and Beer Industry Awards will be presented on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $75 per person or $775 for a table of 10. Registration: Nbbj.newa/WIA19. Award sponsors are Moss Adams and the Wine Industry Network.