Saying he believes foreign wine imports could exceed the number of U.S. brands sold in America by 2050, Jackson Family Wines CEO Rick Tigner on Wednesday called for a reciprocal tax to ensure fair trade, not free trade.

“There are free trade agreements in other countries. We need a better, higher pricing structure and tariff protection to compete with rising imports," he said at a Santa Rosa meeting of local business and community leaders. "So how do we get a tax on wine imports to achieve a fair playing field around the globe?”

Tigner, who joined Kendall Jackson in 1991 in sales and was named CEO and president of Jackson Family Wines in 2015, spoke to about 200 at the general membership meeting of Sonoma County Alliance in Santa Rosa.

He said Japan imposes a 28% tax, France assesses a 30% tax on U.S. wine imports to these countries, and Canada and China also levy high taxes and duties on U.S. wine.

He said wine imports were up 25% in 1990 and now have increased by 40%. “On the world stage, we are getting killed," Tigner said. "All $10-a-bottle domestic wines are moving up in price and there is a lot more bulk wine entering our country as well as finished goods.”

Tigner said Jackson sold imported wine years ago but not anymore.

“If we were to continue selling wine from other nations, we would be teaching the next generation to drink imported wine," he said. "... There are 125,000 wine SKUs in the U.S. with more imported SKUs arriving all the time from some of the 150,000 wineries on our planet.”

Family-owned Jackson’s premium collection of 43 wineries and vineyards span the globe, located in countries such as South Africa, Australia, Chile, Italy, and France as well as in the Williamette Valley of Oregon and Sonoma, Napa, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties in California. The company’s products are sold under 50 brands. It produces six million cases a year and continues to set records. JFW wines received more than 1,233 ratings at 90-plus points and above in 2018 alone.

“Our founder, the late Jess Jackson, told me years ago he had three goals – to pay down the company’s debt, raise the average price of JFW wines in every category it is in, and to be the best damn wine company in the world. He didn’t want his firm to get bigger, just better. This is what drives us. For us, quality is No. 1. Today JFW is the price and volume leader in its category. We’re not in the brand business, we’re in the winery business,” Tigner said. “This is why we are 50% ahead of our nearest competitor.”

For example, Kendall Jackson chardonnay was No. 1 in 1991 and is still the leader 28 years later. According to Tigner, some 95% of its chardonnay is barrel-fermented, and 2.5 million cases are produced annually to meet market demand.

Tigner pointed out that having sustainability certifications and placing these logos on bottles is a key way to maintain Jackson’s unique differentiation in a crowded field. “All of our vineyards and wineries are 10% certified by California Certified and Sustainability In Practice (SIP) programs. Third-party certification supports best management practices for sustainability performance.”

He said being sustainable means “putting your money where your mouth is. We set a series of objectives to be achieved in the 2020-2030 timeframe to help Mother Earth. Our goal to cut Green House Gass emissions by 25% by 2020 has already reached 30%.”