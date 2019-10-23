North Bay business briefs from Santa Rosa Junior College, Pet Wants Marin, WSI Smart Marketing and Napa Valley hotels

Santa Rosa Junior College has been awarded just over $460,000 by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office as part of an effort to expand online pathways for career and technical education. This grant will help SRJC’s career education program create more fully-online and adult education courses and certificates.

The college’s Office of Distance Education will administer the grant and work with faculty to produce engaging online career courses that will allow more students to take classes and complete certificates in this format. The grant will allow instructors to pilot new educational technology and will introduce faculty to open educational resources, which could help reduce costs for students.

—

Elizabeth Davis has launched a local pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Marin.

Pet Wants Marin (PetWants.com) sells multiple blends of specially crafted private-label dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. Pet Wants Marin is a locally owned franchise that offers free, personal delivery throughout Marin County.

Davis is a licensed customs broker, and her work has served various roles within the corporate world.

—

WSI Smart Marketing, is a digital marketing agency located in Santa Rosa, has launched a social media management division available for small and medium businesses. The team includes Social Media Coordinator Destinee Hayden.

Ryan Kelly, WSI Smart Marketing’s vice president of sales and marketing strategies, has been chosen to host the 2019 WSI Global Convention in Cancun, Mexico, on Oct. 23. The event is a gathering of WSI agencies from around the globe including their staff and we learn about new digital marketing technologies, strategies, Google updates and more.

—

Bardessono and Hotel Yountville have been recognized on the prestigious 2019 Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards list of the Best Hotels in Northern California, placing Hotel Yountville as the No. 3 selection and Bardessono as the No. 9 selection.

Mainstays on the coveted list year after year, Bardessono and Hotel Yountville are honored to represent Northern California and the Napa Valley among leading names in hospitality throughout the state.

—

Sutter Health’s California Pacific Medical Center Van Ness campus project, a $2.1 billion, 274-bed hospital in San Francisco, has won a 2019 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Northern California best project award in the health care category and is a finalist for the project of the year. The award recognizes project teams for excellence in teamwork, safety, innovation, contribution to the industry and community, construction quality and overall function and design.

The campus is Sutter Health’s largest project and the first new hospital in the heart of San Francisco in more than 25 years. The 13-story facility, located at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Geary Boulevard, is home to nearly 1 million square feet of acute care program space including two levels of below-grade parking, The project also won a 2019 ENR Northern California Excellence in Safety Award of Merit for its overall safety program, OSHA recordable incident rate, lost time accident rate and total man hours on the job.