North Bay business briefs from Permit Sonoma, Taylor Lane, MacPhail Wines, The Prisoner Wine and more

Sonoma County’s Permit Sonoma unit will implement the regulatory changes and work with property owners to permit new accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. Zoning permits will no longer be required for ADUs, though the process will still require building permits and any applicable related permits such as septic and grading permits.

Properties with an existing or proposed single family residence may qualify for one ADU and one junior ADU (JADU), which is a smaller housing unit created by converting an existing bedroom and adding a small efficiency kitchen.

The Permit Sonoma website has details on ADU requirements, step-by-step instructions for the application process, and frequently asked questions (sonomacounty.ca.gov/PermitSonoma/ADUs).

—

Taylor Lane Organic Coffee will close its Petaluma store on East Washington Street as the company continues to revamp to focus on its retail and foodservice business.

Taylor Lane over the past year has been restructuring after forcing out former partner Ted Robb, who had an ambitious retail plan to expand the brand founded 26 years ago in west Sonoma County. Two cafes operating inside Whole Foods Market stores — including one in Coddingtown Mall — were closed over the summer.

The company also still has its mobile coffee truck that will continue to serve the area.

­—

MacPhail Wines has closed its tasting room in The Barlow in Sebastopol after operating in the high-end shopping, food and beverage district for five years and surviving February’s flood of the 12-acre complex.

The winery, part of Napa- based The Hess Collection, shut the tasting room on Dec. 14. It was noted for its small batch offerings of pinot noir and chardonnay, as well as a tower of Radio Flyer wagons installed inside the space.

“As of right now our plan is to sell our wines online and host pop-ups,” the winery said on its Instagram page.

The closure leaves only two wineries in the shopping complex, located in the heart of the popular Russian River Valley wine region. They are Pax Wines and wine club member-only Kosta Browne.

Next spring there will be another winery entrant. The Region will be opening a unique wine venue next door to Golden State Cider. The space will feature a weekly rotating winery from 25 participating small winemakers in Sonoma County. Those vintners typically do not have the financial resources to open an individual tasting room.

­—

The Prisoner Wine Co. of Napa in January introduces a luxury brand named Unshackled.

The winery will offer three different wines: a $30 red blend, a $30 cabernet sauvignon and $27 rosé with grapes sourced from the Central and North Coasts. Constellation Brands Inc. bought Prisoner Wine from Huneeus Vintners three years ago for $285 million and has increased production in the premium market.

­—

Sonoma County sparkling wine producer Piper Sonoma has launched a new wine, as well as new packaging across its portfolio.

The company has a new brut reserve for $25 a bottle, made from a combination of pinot noir and charodnnay grapes. It will be available in limited qualities and is designed for the restaurant market.

—

Kent Parker (kpwoodenstone.com or 707-252-9383) has launched a woodworking business he says is geared to “wine country” clients. That includes custom-made presentation boxes made usually of hard woods. The business owners said has had 45 years of experience in building boats.