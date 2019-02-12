Commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.
LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)
MARIN COUNTY
8,290sf at 1281 Andersen Drive, #A, B, C, D & H, San Rafael; industrial; Lithos Energy Inc.; na; Kretschmer Associates LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Oct. 19
3,830sf at 30 San Pedro Road, #220, San Rafael; office; The Ritter Center; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; PFI; na; Oct. 23
3,493sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #8, 10A & 11, San Rafael; office; Casa Allegra Community Services; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; December 9
3,300sf at 32 Pamaron Way, #A, Novato; industrial; George Family Enterprises Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Kruger Investment Properties LLC; na; Sept. 12
NAPA COUNTY
7,800sf at 105 Klamath Court, American Canyon; industrial; Timeless Custom Innovations LLC; Allan Montonen of K&C; CDI LLC; na; Nov. 1
2,415sf at 83 Sheehy Court, Napa; industrial; GEMM Ag Solutions LLC; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Carla & Eamon Griffin; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Jan. 15
2,400sf at 413 & 415 Gateway Road W., Napa; industrial; American Canyon Solutions Inc.; Patrick Gleeson of S&G; Phez LLC; Michael Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; Oct. 30
SOLANO COUNTY
17,500sf at 2860 Cordelia Road, #100 & 130, Fairfield; industrial; Gap Supply Corp.; Brian Keegan of K&C; Cordelia Industrial 1 LP; na; Nov. 12
5,770sf at 125 Corporate Place, #A & B, Vallejo; office, extension & expansion; Catholic Charities of Solano; na; 125 Corporate Place LLC; Shawn Johnson & Ed Lewis of K&C; December 12
SONOMA COUNTY
80,082sf at 1035 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma; industrial; Arcturus UAV Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; SSCOP DE LLC (Basin Street Properties); Brian Foster, Trevor & Steven Leonard of C&W; Nov. 19
56,670sf at 1101 American Way, Windsor; industrial; Encore Events Rentals Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Conde Associates; Shawn Johnson of K&C; July 15
38,473sf at 625 Fifth St., Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; Sonoma Commercial Investors LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Oct. 9
20,038sf at 1371 Medical Center Dr., Rohnert Park; office land (0.46 acres); KPRS Construction; Jeff Castello of K&C; Philon Properties; Jeff Castello of K&C; May 15
18,031sf at 1039 N. McDowell Blvd., #C, Petaluma; industrial; Arcturus UAV Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; SSCOP DE LLC (Basin Street Properties); Brian Foster, Trevor & Steven Leonard of C&W; Nov. 19
9,750sf at 2975 Dutton Ave., Bldg. E, Santa Rosa; industrial; William Frank Leonardo; Mike Flitner of K&C; Guido Farina & Theresa F. Farina Revocable Intervivos Trust; Mike Flitner of K&C; Nov. 7
9,286sf at 6085 State Farm Drive, #100, Rohnert Park; office; Motion Analysis; Danny Jones & Stephen Skinner of K&C; Marbles Enterprises; na; Nov. 1
Brokerage abbreviations: BCRE = Bradley Commercial Real Estate; CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; JLL = Jones Lang LaSalle; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; MC = Meridian Commercial; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank; S&H = Strong & Hayden Commercial Real Estate; TFGP = Terra Firma Global Partners