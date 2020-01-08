Constellation Brands stock jumps after posting higher-than-expected earnings forecast

Constellation Brands, which owns a number of California North Coast wineries, vineyards and brands, on Wednesday got a stock-price boost, the most in six months, after posting profit and sales that topped analysts’ estimates and raising its full year earnings forecast.

Comparable earnings of $2.14 a share in its fiscal third quarter was well above the $1.84 average of estimates, amid growth from its beer brands Modelo Especial and Corona. Comparable profit for the full year will be $9.45 to $9.55 a share, up from a previous forecast for as much as $9.20.

Constellation has been leaning heavily on its beer business, where it’s aggressively advertising the Modelo Mexican import brand to boost sales. The brewer also is creating new items under the Corona brand in the popular hard seltzer category, with a 90-calorie drink planned to launch this year.

Executives said Wednesday that they are actively looking to divest more wine and spirits brands, which have lagged behind the growth at Modelo and Corona. The company is in the process of selling parts of the unit to E. & J. Gallo Winery. Officials said on a conference call that Gallo also will buy its New Zealand wine label Nobilo, with the deal closing next fiscal year.

The divestments are part of a company strategy announced early last year to focus on "power brands," which are priced at over $11 a bottle. Such brands are Kim Crawford, Meiomi and the Napa Valley-based The Prisoner line, all of which had double-digit sales growth during the quarter, the company reported. Power brand quarterly growth was 3.3% in depletions and 9% overall.

A new launch in The Prisoner group is Unshackled, with red blend, rose and cabernet sauvigon labels. Retailing for $27-$30 a bottle, the wines target the luxury price tier but source grapes from outside Napa Valley, from premium North and Central Coast regions.

Constellation has also been working on reshaping its portfolio by buying a stake in the world’s most valuable cannabis company, Canopy Growth Corp. and selling Ballast Point, a craft beer it bought for about $1 billion just four years ago.

Since investing in Canopy, Constellation CEO Bill Newlands has said he’s not happy with its performance. On Wednesday, the company said it recognized a $534 million decrease in the fair value of the investment in the third quarter. In December, Canopy named Constellation executive David Klein as CEO, raising the odds that the beer maker will buy Canopy outright.

Constellation shares rose as much as 4.3% to $191.50 in New York on Wednesday, the biggest intraday gain since June. The stock gained 18% last year, trailing the S&P 500 Index.

—

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.