The American Planning Association and its APA Foundation have awarded Santa Rosa and six other communities $78,000 in disaster-recovery grants. The grants were funded through the APA Foundation’s community-assistance initiative. The grants will aid communities that were impacted by natural disasters including hurricanes, floods and wildfires during 2017.

Given to aid in recovery from the 2017 wildfires, the Santa Rosa grant will go to the Burbank Housing Development Corporation for a California APA chapter wildfire recovery Community Planning Assistance Team. Funding will be applied to rebuilding Journey’s End, a multifamily housing site for low-income senior households after wildfires destroyed 116 of the 160 homes in October 2017, according to the association’s announcement.

Also receiving awards were Deerfield Beach, Florida; San Juan, Puerto Rico; San Isidro, Canóvanas and Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico; The Coastal Bend, Texas; Rockport, Texas; and Wharton, Texas.

—

Tri Counties Bank announced $50,000 in grants, including one program in the North Bay, were awarded from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco through its 2018 Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development (AHEAD) Program.

This year, the bank reviewed 192 applications before selecting 54 AHEAD grant winners.

These grants are awarded on behalf of the Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa for $30,000, contributing to financial capability training and case management for victims of the North Bay wildfires in 2017.

Tri Counties Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (Nasdaq: TCBK) headquartered in Chico and serving communities in Northern and Central California. It has assets of over $6 billion.

—

While Bartholomew Park Winery closed its doors for good at the end of October, the historic winery inside Bartholomew Park will re-open sometime in early spring with a new name: Bartholomew Estate Winery.

Under the direction of veteran Sonoma winemaker Kevin W. Holt, the winery will produce and sell all-new wines, made entirely from the park’s organic vineyards.

Visitors will be able to purchase the wines at the newly remodeled tasting room, the new winery website (currently under construction), or via the re-imagined wine club.

The Bundschu family ran the Bartholomew Park winery for more than 20 years but chose to end its long-term lease earlier this year.

—

ACEC-CA North Coast chapter had its eighth annual Engineering Excellence Celebration on Oct. 19. The following awards were distributed at the event:

Infrastructure Elected Official Champion of the Year: Councilmember Mark Millan, Town of Windsor .

. Infrastructure Public Owner Champion of the Year: County Permit Sonoma Center and Santa Rosa Resilient City Permit Center .

and . Sustainable Project of the Year: Summit Engineering , Caymus Cordelia Winery Project.

, Caymus Cordelia Winery Project. Development Project of the Year: Adobe Associates , Victory Station Industrial Building Project.

, Victory Station Industrial Building Project. Extreme Geotechnical Project of the Year: Brunsing Associates , Sacred Rock Resort Project.

, Sacred Rock Resort Project. Public Works Project of the Year: GHD & City of Ukiah , Redwood Business Park Transportation Improvement and Talmage Road Interchange Project.

, Redwood Business Park Transportation Improvement and Talmage Road Interchange Project. Member of the Year: David Brown, Adobe Associates .

. Exceptional Land Surveyor Emeritus: Bruce Jarvis, Carlile Macy .

. Future Leader of the Year: Briana Morrison, Carlile Macy .

. Infrastructure Lifetime Champion of the Year: Burbank Housing .

. Community Project of the Year: BKF Engineers and Sonoma County Regional Parks Department, Andy’s Unity Park Project.

—

Tri Counties Bank has joined board of directors of the North Bay Leadership Council. Tri Counties Bank is a community bank, in 26 California counties with 60 branches, based in the North Bay in Santa Rosa. Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares.