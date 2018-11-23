Sonoma State University and Redwood Credit Union have launched a partnership to develop a curriculum promoting the teaching of financial literacy in schools.

With the help of a $25,000 grant from Redwood Credit Union, the Sonoma State’s School of Education is developing course material to train undergraduates on how to teach financial literacy once they are working in the classroom. The course work, being developed by Dr. Carlos Ayala, dean of the School of Education, and Dr. Susan Campbell, a professor of education, will be rolled out in three phases.

The first phase involves embedding financial literacy curriculum into existing courses in the School of Education. In the second phase, the curriculum will be expanded to other academic areas with a goal of having it reach 70 percent of all SSU students by the spring of 2021. The third phase, which will be developed simultaneously with the second, involves the development of an Advanced Financial Literacy Certificate Program that will be offered to current teachers in the profession.

—

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced a donation of $1.5 million to aid in the ongoing recovery and relief efforts resulting from the devastating wildfires in California. Earlier, Wells Fargo announced a $250,000 donation to local organizations. Today’s donation increases Wells Fargo’s support to $1.75 million.

The donation will be distributed to multiple organizations in Northern and Southern California that are positioned to help with housing and disaster recovery, mental health assistance, firefighter and first-responder support, small-business recovery and community relief. In addition, a specific donation will be made to the Adventist Health emergency fund to provide direct assistance to 600 employees of Adventist Health Feather River Hospital who have lost their homes. Adventist Health is the largest employer in Paradise, California, which has been severely impacted by the Camp Fire.

—

Pairings for the Senses returns to the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. The third annual event combines California art, poetry, food, and wine.

Featured in “Flight of Poets” are Julia Bouwsma, Joseph Rios, Sam Sax, and Melissa Stein. Sommelier Christopher Sawyer emcees with poets Tess Taylor and Hollie Hardy. Tickets, $25 for museum members and $35 for the general public, are available at www.svma.org or by calling 707-939-7862.