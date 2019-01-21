s
North Bay business briefs from Wine Business Institute, Sonoma County Tourism, Camp EDMO and more

January 21, 2019, 1:17PM

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Wine Business Institute in the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University is accepting applications for its certificate in wine entrepreneurship program (sbe.sonoma.edu/wine-entrepreneurship).

The strategy-focused biennial program is designed to provide wine business principals and aspiring owners the time and guided focus to create a business plan that ensures success. The eight-week program is led by Anisya Fritz, owner of Lynmar Estate Winery. The certificate program runs Feb. 21– April 11. Early-bird pricing of $1,100 is available through Feb. 7.

Sonoma County Tourism is distributing a request for qualifications (RFQ) to identify a local artist to create the design rendition of its “Life Opens Up” brand. What the successful artist comes up with will be included on merchandise and promotional items to convey its new brand.

The design also may be used in other promotional items yet to be determined as well as in collateral pieces produced through Sonoma County Tourism.

The group stated that the opportunity is open to artists and artist teams “with a demonstrated history of professional design with a preference for those with experience illustrating a brand concept.”

Following the RFQ application deadline, the organization will convene a panel of arts and tourism professionals to review the applications. The committee will determine up to three finalists who will then work with the the group’s marketing team and its agency to create a final design submission.

Following this design development phase, finalists will present their design proposals to tourism and hospitality industry stakeholders from which the winning design will be determined. A total cash award of $7,500 is available to the winner with additional funds provided to finalists for design work for a total program fund of $10,000.

The RFQ can be found at http://bit.ly/sct_artists or by contacting the agency at 707-522-5800 or lbeam@sonomacounty.com.

Today, Camp EDMO, offering STEAM-oriented after-school and summer camp programs, announced that it will be expanding its summer program in 2019 in three new markets: Novato, Petaluma and Santa Rosa.

The new camps will be located at Good Shepherd Lutheran School, 180 Lynwood Drive in Novato; Santa Rosa Junior College – Petaluma at 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Suite 680, Petaluma; and Santa Rosa Junior College main campus at 1501 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa.

The new locations will be among over 35 Camp EDMO summer camp locations in San Francisco, South Bay, Peninsula, East Bay, North Bay and Sacramento regions, serving more than 6,000 children yearly. All camp locations are now open for registration.

Each summer camp will offer programs in three areas: maker-infused science, technology and nature. Sessions include from space exploration, maker activities, Roblox coding and game building, animation technology and robotics. Each camp location offers four levels of age-appropriate curriculum for campers ranging from preschool through eighth grade, weaving in games, songs, crafts, sports and other fun camp activities. A leader-in-training program is available for youth entering ninth grade and above.

­—

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) has now carried more than a million riders, in just over a year of service, the transit agency reported. SMART began operating on Aug.25, 2017 and is slated to open its Larkspur extension later this year. Work is underway on two new stations in Larkspur and in downtown Novato also set to open in 2019. SMART is also working on extending further north to Windsor by the end of 2021.

Fusion Technology Solutions in Healdsburg has been selected by CIO Applications magazine for its list of Top 25 Cloud Solutions providers for 2018.

Selection is based on company dedication to providing customers with optimized cloud solutions and performance. The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIO Applications editorial board who research and analyze cloud computing companies and trends to determine which ones have demonstrated innovative technologies, processes and outstanding customer service. The list, which appeared in the December edition of the magazine, represents the companies that have services and solutions that can help organizations overcome their unique cloud computing challenges through their knowledge, tools and resources.

­—

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) presented a check for $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank on Jan. 16. Present were Exchange Bank President and CEO Gary Hartwick, Chairman Bill Schrader, food bank CEO David Goodman and Director of Development Lisa Cannon.

Willow Creek Wealth Management has provided support for the Santa Rosa Symphony and “It’s Elementary” program, which provides access to free music education to Sonoma County elementary schools, some of which have been federally designated as underserved.

The symphony’s program serves six Sonoma County elementary schools at a time for a two-year term.

In addition, the Sebastopol-based financial planning and investment firm funded free tickets for It’s Elementary school students and their families to attend the Santa Rosa Symphony Family Concerts performances of “Vivaldi’s Ring of Mystery” on Jan. 27 and “The Composer Is Dead” on April 7 in Weill Hall at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center.

The Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities hosted its sixth annual Laps for Charity fundraising event at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, Jan. 12, raising $17,600 for the raceway’s charitable arm. Nearly 120 drivers attended the sold-out event, piloting their cars for three lead-follow laps around the 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course.

All proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth organizations.

Work on the Fairfield-Vacaville Train Station in Fairfield garnered a merit award for HNTB Corporation in Oakland at The American Council of Engineering Companies of California’s Engineering Excellence Awards.

Located between the cities of Fairfield and Vacaville near Travis Air Force Base, the station provides more than 200,000 residents convenient access to the Capitol Corridor passenger rail service.