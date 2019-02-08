The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on companies that help employers set up and manage health plans and other benefits for their workers.

The Employee Benefits Insurance Agencies list is ranked by 2018 premium volume, then by 2018 commission income.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the link above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.