American River Bank, a subsidiary of American River Bankshares [Nasdaq-GS: AMRB], announced that the American River Bank Foundation (the Foundation) will be awarding $120,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations in Northern California communities of Sacramento, Placer, Amador and Sonoma counties.

In Sonoma County, the bank gave grants to two organizations.

Social Advocates for Youth’s Youth Crisis Services will receive $12,000 for their program to provide support, opportunities and hope to children, youth and families.

Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County’s Sloan House Emergency Women’s Shelter will receive $12,000 to provide short-term housing for women and their children who have lost their homes and are unable to obtain housing independent of assistance

For the 12th year in a row, Touro University California’s joint Master of Science in physician assistant studies (MSPAS) and Master of Public Health (MPH) program has been awarded a Song-Brown Healthcare workforce training programs grant through the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD).

The Vallejo-based university stated that this year it received $96,000 to provide the two-week Bridge program and assist physician assistant (PA) students complete rotations in rural and underserved areas. The institution’s application was one of 18 that were funded.

Since 2002, the joint MSPAS–MPH program has prepared students to become PAs with a public health perspective. By integrating coursework, students earn two degrees simultaneously over a 33-month period.

Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’sGet With the Guidelines – Stroke Bronze quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence, the facility announced.

Queen of the Valley earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. This includes the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments, aligned with evidence-based guidelines to speed recovery and reduce death and disability. The hospital also was recognized on the associations’ Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll.

To qualify, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

The Sonoma Valley chapter of the North Bay Association of Realtors selected officers recently: Chairman Duane Margreiter, Treasurer Jennifer Kempton, Secretary Marguerita Castanera and council members Cathy Wade Shepard, Catherine Sevenau, Jill Silvas, Jennifer Mangiantini, Martin Puga, Chris Cella, Tiffany Knef, Matt Scott and Vicki Romaguera.