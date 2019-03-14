The Fairfield Housing Authority has approved two agreements with MidPen Housing that will pave the way for development of approximately 70 new, affordable housing units in 2020 to serve Fairfield residents.

The proposed affordable-housing site has 3.5 acres of land adjacent to Dover Park that is owned by the authority. The agency and MidPen will conduct a broad-based community engagement effort to gather ideas, concerns, and input from the surrounding neighbors on the proposed development. In addition, residents will also be invited to provide public input into needed zoning changes and development approvals for the property, the authority stated.

The approved agreements direct how negotiations for a future land transfer and development will occur, and provide loan funding of $1.3 million. This loan will fund required pre-development activities needed for permitting and other approvals in advance of construction such as community engagement, studies and reports, and site development plans. The Fairfield Housing Authority also authorized loaning up to $700,000 to support project construction. Funding for these loans is from the Low Income Housing Assets Fund that by state law can only be spent on the development of affordable housing in Fairfield.

Since 1970, MidPen has developed and professionally managed over 8,000 homes for low-income families, seniors and those with special needs. With offices in Foster City, Oakland, Santa Rosa and Watsonville, MidPen works in 11 Northern California counties.

—

Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa has partnered with a Spanish winery to create an industry working group to help lower carbon emissions.

The Santa Rosa-based company has teamed with Familia Torres in the campaign to reduce their total carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2045. The effort has been named the International Wineries for Climate Action.

“Our common goal is to move beyond conversations around the urgency of climate change by collaborating on scalable solutions to reduce our global industry’s carbon footprint,” Katie Jackson, senior vice president of corporate responsibility at Jackson Family Wines, said in a statement.

Both wineries have reduced by more than 25 percent their total carbon emissions per bottle since they have started tracking their output.

—

Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine listed Santa Rosa Junior College as one of the nation’s Top 50 Community Colleges for Hispanics in its Feb. 25 edition. According to the American Association of Community Colleges, there are currently about 1,132 community colleges in the U.S.

SRJC received designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education in 2013 due to its enrollment and robust programs and services aimed at supporting that population. Currently, 34 percent of all students enrolled at SRJC are Latino or Latina, the college stated. Highlights of SRJC’s dedication to students include:

• SRJC has engaged in strong outreach efforts to improve access for first-generation students. Recent data shows that 40 percent of all new high school graduates enrolled at SRJC have that heritage, mirroring K-12 public school demographics of Sonoma County.

• In 2017 the Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees unanimously declared the SRJC campus a “Safe Haven for Undocumented and Marginalized Populations.” In 2018, the college hired a new, dedicated Dream Center coordinator to help expand Dream Center services and assist undocumented students. SRJC’s Dream Center is unique because it provides free immigration legal services through a partnership with VIDAS nonprofit.