Sonoma County Vintners have announced that 84 “never before, never again” wines will be auctioned at the fifth annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction.

Hosted at MacMurray Estate Vineyards, this invitation-only event for licensed members of the wine trade will take place on Friday, May 3. The event last year raised over $840,000 for Sonoma County marketing programs.

Auction lots can be viewed on the Sonoma County Barrel Auction website. Preview tastings of Sonoma County Barrel Auction lots will be held on Thursday, May 2, and during the Sonoma County Barrel Auction before the live auction begins the following day.

Trade and media guests are invited to the preview tastings. Hosting on May 2 will be the Petaluma Gap, Russian River Valley and West Sonoma Coast American Viticultural Areas at 11 a.m.–1 p.m., and at 2–4 p.m. Alexander Valley, Dry Creek Valley and Sonoma Valley AVAs. The tastings will feature participating wineries pouring barrel auction lots and current-release wines.

Here are highlights of the auction lots this year:

 Cabernet sauvignon from Silver Oak Cellars. A “first of its kind” cabernet made at Silver Oak's recently built state-of-the-art, LEED Platinum certified Alexander Valley winery and Pride Mountain Vineyards “Summit Cuvée” sourced from the oldest vineyard block at the summit of the estate.

 “The West Side” pinot noir lots from Williams Selyem. An homage to three legendary vineyards: Rochioli Riverblock, Allen Vineyard and Williams Selyem Estate.

 Kosta Browne Winery “Treehouse” pinot noir. Winemaker Nico Cueva’s first and last vineyard-designate bottling from Treehouse Vineyard.

 MacRostie Winery “Tribute 45.” A wine sourced from three "grand cru-caliber" vineyards: Wildcat Mountain Vineyard, Sangiacomo Vineyard, and MacRostie’s Thale’s Estate.

 Ramey Wine Cellars “Single Block – Charles Ranch.” Chardonnay from a single block at the Martinelli Charles Ranch in the Fort Ross-Seaview AVA.

 Gamba Vineyards and Winery “1900.” Fruit sourced from the estate’s 120-year-old zinfandel vines.

 Seghesio Family Vineyards' and Carlisle Winery & Vineyards' “The Magic & Might of Montafi Ranch.” It represents a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration between two leaders in zinfandel and old-vine stewardship.

 “J Vintage Rosé Mag-nifique” sparkling wines from J Vineyards & Winery. A first-ever magnum release.

 “Aura – Goddess of the Wind” and “Zephyros – God of the West Wind.” Two pinot noir lots from Petaluma Gap Winegrowers members.

 “Women of the West” and “West Sonoma Coast Vintners Founder’s Lot.” Two pinot noir lots from West Sonoma Coast members.

 “Elevated Cab, BFF.” Fountaingrove District’s first collaboration lot debuts with a cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel and petite sirah blend, with fruit from the final harvest of the Peaceland Vineyard.

 Russian River Valley Winegrowers will showcase the “Venerations” pinot noir collaboration and unveil the group's sixth official neighborhood project, “5+1 RRV Neighborhoods = A LOT.”

 New collectables from first-time participants include: Acorn Winery, Bear Flag, Chappellet, Crescere, CrossBarn Winery, Fulcrum Wines, Montagne Russe Winery, Paradise Ridge Winery, Rob Rubin Winery, Sangiacomo Family Wines, Schermeister Winery, Smith Story Wine Cellars, Sosie Wines, Thomas George Estates and and Vaughn Duffy Wines.