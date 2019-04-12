Passenger traffic at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport jumped in March over the same period year, although some carriers that regularly use the airport reported decreased traffic.

The number of passengers using the regional facility climbed by 3.9% in March to 32,712, compared with 31,484 in March of last year, according to a report from the county-run airport. Year to date, the jump was less robust, an increase of 1.8%, or 87,149 passengers.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines had increased ridership for March from the same period last year, up 5.5% and 14.8%, respectively. American Airlines saw a dip of 15.6%, however.

The load factor — a measure of how full the flights are — increased for Alaska by 6.6% from 76% in March of last year to 81% in the same month this year. American saw a drop of 4.4% over the same period from 90% to 86% while United saw a significant bump of 27.4% from 62% to 79%.

United Airlines launched a Santa Rosa-Denver route March 8, scrapping its daily flight to San Francisco.

In May, American Airlines is set to introduce direct flights from Sonoma County to Los Angeles, adding Dallas-Fort Worth in June. Alaska Airlines serves five West Coast destinations, and Sun Country Airlines runs summer and fall routes to Las Vegas and Minneapolis-St. Paul.