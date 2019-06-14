Passenger traffic among the four commercial airlines serving Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport rose last month by 4.7% from a year before.
They carried 39,536 passengers via the Santa Rosa airport in May, up from 37,770 in May 2018, according to data from the county-run airport. Year to date, the rise was more gradual, up 1.7% to 160,741 passengers.
American Airlines had a 12.8% increase in passengers in the first five months of this year from that pace a year before, the largest increase among the carriers serving the regional airport. In the May-to-May comparison, the airline’s passenger count jumped by 90%, serving 7,569 passengers last month.
American began serving Santa Rosa in February 2017, starting with nonstop service to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International. This year, the world’s largest airline has added two more destinations from Wine Country: Daily seasonal flights to Southern California began May 3, and service to Dallas-Fort Worth launched June 6.
Alaska Airlines, the airport's largest carrier, reported a 4.6% increase in ridership in the first five months but saw a decline of 8% May to May.
United Airlines had the largest decline in total passengers served last month, dropping 14.5% from May 2018 and down 26.9% year to date. The airline launched a Santa Rosa–Denver route on March 8 and continues to make daily flights to San Francisco.
The load factor — a measure of how full the flights are — increased last month for Alaska to 83%, up 3.7% from 80% a year before; for American to 84%, up 2% from 82%; and for United to 80%, up 23% from 65%.
Sun Country Airlines on May 10 resumed its seasonal service to Minneapolis and on Sept. 5 will launch seasonal flights to Las Vegas. Allegiant Airlines dropped Sin City and other flights from Santa Rosa in 2017.
CORRECTION: An earlier verison of the story stated United Airlines had dropped its flights from Santa Rosa to San Francisco. It continues to fly that route.
