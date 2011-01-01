Special Coverage: Big North Bay Business Stories Of 2018
2018 Big Stories: Rebuilds start filling big hole in housing supply
Here's a 2018 North Bay story that will impact local business in 2019: A decadeslong homebuilding slowdown led to a shortfall of about 30,000 dwellings in Sonoma County alone after the wildfires. Hundreds of rebuilds are under construction.
2018 Big Stories: Lack of housing leads to labor shortage
Here's a 2018 North Bay story that will impact local business in 2019: Wages haven't been keeping up with inflation, deepening problems with affordable and available housing. And the recent wildfires took thousands of more homes off the market.
2018 Big Stories: Wine grape harvest too much of a good thing?
Here's a 2018 North Bay story that will impact local business in 2019: While more grapes are welcome for fast-selling brands, extra tons weren't in such hot demand this year as they were during smaller harvests like 2011.
2018 Big Stories: Millions in road, rail projects move ahead
Here's a 2018 North Bay story that will impact local business in 2019: Commuters are set to get more traffic relief in the next few years, as voters approved more money for road and rail projects and left in place a statewide fuel tax.
2018 Big Stories: Legalized cannabis gets off to bumpy start in North Coast
Here's a 2018 North Bay story that will impact local business in 2019: The ramp-up of the legal industry started in 2015 with better-defined medicinal use, but this was the year where it started to go mainstream and diversify with recreational use.
2018 Big Stories: Wine grape 'taint' rises anew with huge wildfires
Here's a 2018 North Bay story that will impact local business in 2019: California North Coast winegrowers say they lost tens of millions of dollars in the past two harvests because some large wineries rejected grapes over smoke concerns.
2018 Big Stories: Are workers employees or contractors?
Here's a 2018 North Bay story that will impact local business in 2019: California employers must now determine using a three-part test whether hires are employees or independent contractors.
2018 Big Stories: National chains bow out from North Bay retail centers
Here's a 2018 North Bay story that will impact local business in 2019: Orchard Supply, Sears, Toys R Us - a mixed bag of big-box retailers announced this year they would be shuttering operations.
2018 Big Stories: Mergers, affiliations, closures alter North Bay hospitals
Here's a 2018 North Bay story that will impact local business in 2019: While the Adventist Health-St. Joseph Health alliance jells, several other hospitals significantly streamline operations as the health care industry shifts.
2018 Big Stories: Insurance challenges for wildfire survivors linger
Here's a 2018 North Bay story that will impact local business in 2019: The impact of the 2017-2018 wildfires began to touch those whose homes were not burned, with significant changes in cost and availability of insurance coverage.