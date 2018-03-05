s
Top North Bay real estate brokerage names sales manager; other local professionals news

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
March 5, 2018, 10:59AM

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Elizabeth Pedrick has been promoted to manager of sales and director of agent development at Bradley Real Estate. Pedrick, whose career in Bay Area real estate spans nearly 30 years, succeeds Ronna Somers, who is retiring.

Bradley Real Estate, founded in San Anselmo, is the largest independently owned local real estate brokerage in the North Bay, with 11 offices serving Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties.

Pam Simpson has been named interim CEO of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Juan Tapia has joined the web-development team for the Santa Rosa-based Boylan Point Agency, a marketing and web design company. Tapia is a Santa Rosa resident and brings more than five years of Wordpress and HTML experience to the agency, the company stated. His previous position was a tech support liaison for Sonic.

Boylan Point Agency was founded in 1997.

David Johnson has joined the Bay Area team of SERA Architect, an interior design and urban-planning firm. He previously worked 12 years with William McDonough and Partners, where he was partner and managing director. SERA Architects is a 100 percent employee-owned firm founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1968. The firm’s second office is in San Mateo.

Benjamin C. Lovato has been sworn in as the new postmaster of the Lakeport post office. He began his postal career in 2005 in Lakeport as a part-time clerk and went on to hold positions in Clearlake, Laytonville, Hopland, Healdsburg, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa.

Lena Alhusseini has been named executive director of LifeWorks of Sonoma County, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit mental health agency serving children and families. She most recently served as the director of child welfare for the state of Oregon. Previously she served as executive director of the Arab American Support Center in New York, and she has worked with such global organizations as U.S. Agency for International Development and UNICEF.

Mick Gardner is the new executive director for the Sonoma County nonprofit Restorative Resources. He has more than 15 years of experience working with restorative-justice programs and previously served as executive director and co-founder of No More Tears, which serves San Quentin State Prison.

Krystalynn M Schlegel, CLU, ChFC, CLTC, of MG Schlegel & Associates, Inc., in Novato was recently invited to join the Forum 400. Schlegel has been in the life insurance business since 2003, and her practice focuses on life, disability and long-term care insurance in the business and estate-planning space.

Queen of the Valley Foundation announced a change in its board of trustees leadership in January. Entrepreneur Kass Simon has been named chair of the board; Lydia Mondavi, founder of 29 Luxury Goods, is incoming vice chair; wine industry veteran Paula Kornell, has assumed the role of secretary; and vintner Paul Woolls, of O’Shaughnessy and Progeny wineries, is the incoming treasurer.

The board has also added two new members, Erin Simms of Price Simms Family Dealerships, who joined the board last month, and Wendell Coats, CPA, who joined in mid-2017.

Pat Burns, general manager of vineyard operations for M. Draxton Wines of Healdsburg, has joined the board of directors for the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, said to be the county’s largest agricultural organization.

Burns is in charge of grower relations and purchasing grapes for Draxton Wines. Previously, he served as a vineyard manager for Bevill Vineyard Management for 20 years.

He chairs the bureau’s Labor and Safety Committee and also serves on its Membership Committee.

Tristan Benson, chair of the Sonoma-Marin Young Farmers & Ranchers, also joined the board.

The Sonoma Valley Fund has added four new board members: Cristin Felso of Sonoma Teen Services; Karen Roche of WineTasting.com and Streetwise Report; Ken Stokes, who was until recently executive vice president of Reckitt Benckiser; and former health care executive Lucy Weiger. Peg Van Camp is the new chair of the board.

Marin Economic Forum announced a slate of new directors for the economic advocacy organization’s nonexecutive board.

Returning board members are Dave Canny, a senior manager with Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Charlie Clifford, senior vice president and regional manager with Bank of Marin; Damon Connolly, Marin County Supervisor (District 1); Mary Friedman, director of strategic planning and business development at Marin General Hospital; Nina H. Gardner, J.D., a partner and executive vice president at Filice Insurance Agency; Debi Geller, business development manager with Nelson Staffing; Karen Hawley, vice president and retail banking manager with Opus Bank; David Hofele, president and partner at International ProInsurance, LLC; Tim Howard, general manager, Courtyard by Marriott Novato–Marin/Sonoma; Justin Kudo, deputy director of account services with MCE Clean Energy; Zachary Kushel, director and head of business development at Glassdoor; Mary O’Mara, MBA, executive director of Marinlink and co-executive director of Marin Arts; Elizabeth Pratt, Ed.D., dean of career and technical education and economic workforce development at the College of Marin; and Jeff Scharosch, general manager of Spinnaker Restaurant.

Haden Ongaro, a senior vice president with Newmark Cornish & Carey, is the chairman of the forum board. Other executive board members include Judy Arnold, Marin County Supervisor (District 5), vice chair; Mill Valley City Council Member Garry Lion, secretary; strategic financial consultant with RSF Social Finance Chris Cook, treasurer; Jacqueline F. Christensen, senior commercial relationship manager with Exchange Bank; John F. Harty, AIF, director of wealth management with Sterling Wealth Management; Pat Kendall, medical group administrator with Kaiser Permanente; Carlo Serafini, senior vice president Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Coy Smith, CEO of Novato Chamber of Commerce.