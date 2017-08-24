s
Napa, Sonoma vintners Hall, Walt name new executives; other North Bay professionals news

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 24, 2017

Hall and Walt wine companies, which have Napa Valley and Sonoma County operations, made executive changes.

Emily Harrison becomes the vice president of direct relationships. In her new role, the winery stated, Harrison will manage and oversee the membership, marketing, public relations, ecommerce, and shipping departments.

Before joining Hall & Walt January 2015, Harrison was a senior strategist at iCrossing and before that was a digital strategist at Isobar. Harrison has a Bachelor of Arts in advertising from The Academy of Art University.

Jamie Chandler has been promoted to director of marketing and messaging. Chandler was formerly the creative manager for the luxury Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir brands. In his new role, Chandler will oversee strategic marketing initiatives, email campaigns, digital advertising, brand messaging and creative services, the winery stated.

Prior to his roles at Hall, Chandler was studio manager at Giant Creative Strategy, a San Francisco-based creative agency and worked before that as a production designer for Pereira & O’Dell, a global Advertising Agency based in San Francisco. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Temple University.

Myriah Mutrux has been promoted to director of hospitality for the winery’s St. Helena tasting room. Prior to this appointment, Mutrux led the private experience department. Mutrux began her career at Hall five years ago when she was hired as a wine educator. She was promoted to the private experience coordinator, then to manager.

Prior to joining Hall, Mutrux was director of operations at The Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri. Mutrux earned a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from the University of Missouri, Columbia

Michael Woon-Fat has been hired as a finance manager at Kaiser Permanente for the Marin–Sonoma Service Area.

Woon-Fat will be responsible for providing hospital and health plan financial oversight at both Santa Rosa and San Rafael medical centers, according to the health care provider. He will specifically focus on perioperative services.

Woon-Fat was lead senior financial analyst at Kaiser Permanente from 2011 to 2015, primarily focused on data and analytical support to the continuum of care areas for Marin–Sonoma and for Northern California, according to the company. Most recently, he worked as a finance manager at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation where he was responsible for finance, decision support, and physician compensation.

Woon-Fat holds a master’s of business administration from McMaster University, in Hamilton, Ontario. He has more than 15 years of finance experience in health care and banking.

Alex Perez has been promoted from foreman to supervisor and master cooper apprentice at Benicia’s Tonnellerie Ô.

The announcement stated that in addition to leading the 5S program for a safe, LEAN work environment, Perez has been instrumental in helping the cooperage team meet and exceed production goals. In his new role, Perez will be responsible for daily POR creation and closing, transfer orders, and the supervision of all barrel construction.

In addition, Salvador Canchola has been promoted to foreman. Canchola, who has been with Tonnellerie Ô since 2011, has for years supported and filled in for Perez. As the new foreman, he will be leading the cooperage team. He will also head up the 5S program for a safe, LEAN work environment, the company stated.

A. Bright Idea Advertising and Public Relations announced the addition of three communications professionals, including Kelly Holmes as senior communications specialist, Cari Ashkin as communications specialist and Emily Hennegan as graphic design specialist, will support a mix of government, commercial, private and nonprofit clients.

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Holmes holds a Bachelor of Science in mass communication from Towson University and an MBA in marketing from the University of Baltimore. Prior to joining A. Bright Idea, Holmes spent over 11 years working in retail and financial marketing conducting strategic planning, project management, creative writing, graphic design and community outreach, according to the company.

Ashkin holds a Bachelor of Science in mass communication from Towson University. Prior to joining A. Bright Idea, Ashkin worked for multiple local advertising, communications and public relations agencies, crafting her expertise in creative public relations and journalism.

Hennegan holds a Bachelor of Science in graphic design communications from Philadelphia University, where she recently graduated this past May. Prior to joining A. Bright Idea, Hennegan worked as a graphic designer for her alma mater in the Office of Student Engagement.

Evelyn Clancy is the new director of Timothy Murphy School, a nonsectarian, nonpublic school in San Rafael that serves special-education students.

She has 20 years of experience in educational administration, including as a principal, director of student services and special-education program director.

Manuel Baldenegro Jr. has been hired as its new executive director of the Elsie Allen High School Foundation in Santa Rosa.

The announcement stated that Baldenegro has an extensive background in government and community relations, having spent the previous 20-plus years leading his alma mater, UCLA in its office of government and community relations, most recently as director of advocacy programs.

Raised in Sonoma County, Baldenegro is a fifth-generation Mexican-American and the first in his family to attend a four-year university, the foundation stated.

He is a graduate of UCLA with a degree in political science and a past participant of the Ford Foundation’s Latino Leadership Opportunity Program which analyzes local, state and national public policy issues.

Michelle and Jeff Lerman, founding partners of Lerman Law Partners, LLP, in San Rafael, have been selected to the 2017 California Super Lawyers list.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, according to the announcement. Attorneys are selected from more than 70 practice areas and all firm sizes, assuring a credible and relevant annual list.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes peer nominations, independent research by Super Lawyers and evaluations from a panel of attorneys

Myrtle Heery, Ph.D., North Bay psychotherapist as well as founder and director of the International Institute for Humanistic Studies, received the Rollo May Award from Division 32, Humanistic Psychology, at the American Psychological Association’s annual convention in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 4.

The award recognizes the “independent and outstanding pursuit of new frontiers in existential-humanistic psychotherapy.” There have been 14 recipients of the Rollo May Award since 1996, and Heery is the first woman to receive the award.

She has a private psychotherapy practice with offices in Petaluma and Palo Alto, and is a former lecturer for the Psychology Department at Sonoma State University. Heery has also consulted with the Arizona Veterans Center in Phoenix

Eric Freed and Ashoo Vaid have been elected to the board of directors of the American Red Cross of the California Northwest.

Freed is vice president of program operations for REACH Air.

Vaid is president for the North Bay Market of Wells Fargo.