The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Hall and Walt wine companies, which have Napa Valley and Sonoma County operations, made executive changes.

Emily Harrison becomes the vice president of direct relationships. In her new role, the winery stated, Harrison will manage and oversee the membership, marketing, public relations, ecommerce, and shipping departments.

Before joining Hall & Walt January 2015, Harrison was a senior strategist at iCrossing and before that was a digital strategist at Isobar. Harrison has a Bachelor of Arts in advertising from The Academy of Art University.

Jamie Chandler has been promoted to director of marketing and messaging. Chandler was formerly the creative manager for the luxury Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir brands. In his new role, Chandler will oversee strategic marketing initiatives, email campaigns, digital advertising, brand messaging and creative services, the winery stated.

Prior to his roles at Hall, Chandler was studio manager at Giant Creative Strategy, a San Francisco-based creative agency and worked before that as a production designer for Pereira & O’Dell, a global Advertising Agency based in San Francisco. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Temple University.

Myriah Mutrux has been promoted to director of hospitality for the winery’s St. Helena tasting room. Prior to this appointment, Mutrux led the private experience department. Mutrux began her career at Hall five years ago when she was hired as a wine educator. She was promoted to the private experience coordinator, then to manager.

Prior to joining Hall, Mutrux was director of operations at The Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri. Mutrux earned a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from the University of Missouri, Columbia

—

Michael Woon-Fat has been hired as a finance manager at Kaiser Permanente for the Marin–Sonoma Service Area.

Woon-Fat will be responsible for providing hospital and health plan financial oversight at both Santa Rosa and San Rafael medical centers, according to the health care provider. He will specifically focus on perioperative services.

Woon-Fat was lead senior financial analyst at Kaiser Permanente from 2011 to 2015, primarily focused on data and analytical support to the continuum of care areas for Marin–Sonoma and for Northern California, according to the company. Most recently, he worked as a finance manager at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation where he was responsible for finance, decision support, and physician compensation.

Woon-Fat holds a master’s of business administration from McMaster University, in Hamilton, Ontario. He has more than 15 years of finance experience in health care and banking.

—

Alex Perez has been promoted from foreman to supervisor and master cooper apprentice at Benicia’s Tonnellerie Ô.

The announcement stated that in addition to leading the 5S program for a safe, LEAN work environment, Perez has been instrumental in helping the cooperage team meet and exceed production goals. In his new role, Perez will be responsible for daily POR creation and closing, transfer orders, and the supervision of all barrel construction.

In addition, Salvador Canchola has been promoted to foreman. Canchola, who has been with Tonnellerie Ô since 2011, has for years supported and filled in for Perez. As the new foreman, he will be leading the cooperage team. He will also head up the 5S program for a safe, LEAN work environment, the company stated.

—

A. Bright Idea Advertising and Public Relations announced the addition of three communications professionals, including Kelly Holmes as senior communications specialist, Cari Ashkin as communications specialist and Emily Hennegan as graphic design specialist, will support a mix of government, commercial, private and nonprofit clients.