Cherie Chipman has been promoted to Exchange Bank vice president and Rohnert Park branch manager. Chipman began her career with Exchange Bank in 2008 as a personal banker, the company stated. She was promoted into a regional banking role in support of nine offices in the southern region. In 2015, Chipman was promoted to relationship banker and wholesaler.

Before to coming to Exchange Bank, she held positions in management and accounting in several local financial service organizations. Chipman has an A.A. degree from Santa Rosa Junior College, with certificates in accounting and tax preparation.

Exchange Bank also promoted Terry Fassold to vice president and manager of its Reinking branch in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village shopping center. He joined Exchange Bank earlier this year and is responsible for overall operations, customer service, performance and profitability.

Fassold has more than 22 years of regional sales management and sales leadership experience. He worked at Bank of America where he held positions as vice president, branch manager, senior vice president, consumer market manager, premier market manager and retail home loans manager.

Also at Exchange Bank, Jim Barnett is newly promoted to vice president, SBA lending and business development officer in Brentwood. Barnett joined Exchange Bank’s team of lending specialists earlier this year, the firm stated.

Barnett has 13 years of SBA and commercial banking experience and previously worked for Union Bank, US Bank and Sonoma Bank. Barnett graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School in 2012 and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from St. Mary’s College.

Henry W. Huang, M.D.., FACC, has joined Northern California Medical Associates’ Santa Rosa Fountaingrove cardiology office practice. Huang is board-certified in both cardiovascular diseases and internal medicine, and he currently holds certifications in clinical lipidology, nuclear cardiology, cardiovascular computed tomography and national board certification in adult comprehensive echocardiography, the company stated.

Tara C. Bartlett, D.O., has joined Northern California Medical Associates’ Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group. Bartlett is a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist who obtained her medical degree at Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in California. She completed her residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Morgan Twain-Peterson, winemaker and owner of Bedrock Wine Co. in Sonoma, has been admitted as a member of the Masters of Wine. Educated at Vassar College and Columbia University, Twain-Peterson started Bedrock Wine Co. in 2007 following stints in Australia and Bordeaux.

The Bedrock Heritage wine, which comes from the Peterson family’s 129-year-old Bedrock Vineyard, has been featured three times in Wine Spectator’s Top 100 list, placing as high as No. 13.

The Masters organization has 369 members in 29 countries.

Gregory Gilton from Fastsigns of American Canyon received the Outside Sales Certification Award at the 2017 Fastsigns Outside Sales Summit, recently held in St. Louis, Missouri. Fastsigns of American Canyon is located at 100 W. American Canyon Road.