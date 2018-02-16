The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Michael J. Shulman, M.D., a Santa Rosa urologist, is the new physician-in-chief of the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

Shulman, a Santa Rosa resident, joined the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center in 2006. The hospital stated that he served as Santa Rosa’s Chief of Urology for over nine years (including two years as assistant chief), and he replaces Kirk Pappas, M.D., who served as physician-in-chief from 2011-2017.

He graduated from Occidental College, magna cum laude, with a degree in chemistry. He received his master’s degree in Chemistry from Harvard University and from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland. Shulman received his medical degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he graduated cum laude with election to Alpha Omega Alpha. He then completed an internship in general surgery and residency in urology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

—

Micheline White has been hired as the network director of the Mendonoma Health Alliance, a health care network made up of Coast Life Support District, Redwood Coast Medical Services and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. She has spent the last five years as executive director of local nonprofit Coastal Seniors.

—

Vanesa Valencia has been promoted by Summit State Bank to vice president. The bank reported she recently assumed responsibility for a newly created department as analytics and project manager. Valencia joined Summit State Bank in 2009 and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and minor in economics. She also earned her master’s degree in Business administration in 2011.

Valencia is a graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa, Class XXXI, as well as a graduate of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Leadership Forum. She was a founding member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Young Professional Group.

—

Kristie Fondario has been promoted by Ackerman Family Vineyards in Napa Valley’s Coombsville appellation to the position of director of sales and marketing. In her new role, Fondario directs both wholesale and consumer direct sales and marketing for Ackerman Family Vineyards wines as well as events, partnerships and programs experiences.

Fondario joined Ackerman Family Vineyards in 2016 as sales and marketing manager. Prior to that, she assisted with direct to consumer sales and partnerships for Sojourn Cellars in Sonoma and worked as a client experience and event specialist for Viviani Destination Management. Before moving to California, she was director of sales for Owera Vineyard in New York.

Fondario graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with degrees in both Hospitality and Service Management and Business Management.

—

David Griffis has joined Redwood Credit Union as senior Small Business Administration and commercial loan officer. Griffis will focus on SBA and commercial real estate loans in San Francisco and Marin counties, the credit union stated.

He most recently served as senior vice president of business development at TMC Financing, where he provided financing for owner-occupied commercial real estate acquisitions and construction. Prior to TMC, he worked in the media sales industry for 10 years. Griffis is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder.

—

Jorie Jacobs, R.N., B.S.N., has been hired as hospice program director at Collabria Care in Napa. Prior to Collabria Care, she served as regional vice president of Home Health Operations and regional operations director of hospice for the Western Region of LHC Group.