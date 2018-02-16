s
Santa Rosa Medical Center new chief physician named; other North Bay professionals news

February 16, 2018, 10:25AM
The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Michael J. Shulman, M.D., a Santa Rosa urologist, is the new physician-in-chief of the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

Shulman, a Santa Rosa resident, joined the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center in 2006. The hospital stated that he served as Santa Rosa’s Chief of Urology for over nine years (including two years as assistant chief), and he replaces Kirk Pappas, M.D., who served as physician-in-chief from 2011-2017.

He graduated from Occidental College, magna cum laude, with a degree in chemistry. He received his master’s degree in Chemistry from Harvard University and from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland. Shulman received his medical degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he graduated cum laude with election to Alpha Omega Alpha. He then completed an internship in general surgery and residency in urology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Micheline White has been hired as the network director of the Mendonoma Health Alliance, a health care network made up of Coast Life Support District, Redwood Coast Medical Services and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. She has spent the last five years as executive director of local nonprofit Coastal Seniors.

Vanesa Valencia has been promoted by Summit State Bank to vice president. The bank reported she recently assumed responsibility for a newly created department as analytics and project manager.

Valencia joined Summit State Bank in 2009 and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and minor in economics. She also earned her master’s degree in Business administration in 2011.

Valencia is a graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa, Class XXXI, as well as a graduate of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Leadership Forum. She was a founding member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Young Professional Group.

Kristie Fondario has been promoted by Ackerman Family Vineyards in Napa Valley’s Coombsville appellation to the position of director of sales and marketing. In her new role, Fondario directs both wholesale and consumer direct sales and marketing for Ackerman Family Vineyards wines as well as events, partnerships and programs experiences.

Fondario joined Ackerman Family Vineyards in 2016 as sales and marketing manager. Prior to that, she assisted with direct to consumer sales and partnerships for Sojourn Cellars in Sonoma and worked as a client experience and event specialist for Viviani Destination Management. Before moving to California, she was director of sales for Owera Vineyard in New York.

Fondario graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with degrees in both Hospitality and Service Management and Business Management.

David Griffis has joined Redwood Credit Union as senior Small Business Administration and commercial loan officer. Griffis will focus on SBA and commercial real estate loans in San Francisco and Marin counties, the credit union stated.

He most recently served as senior vice president of business development at TMC Financing, where he provided financing for owner-occupied commercial real estate acquisitions and construction. Prior to TMC, he worked in the media sales industry for 10 years. Griffis is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Jorie Jacobs, R.N., B.S.N., has been hired as hospice program director at Collabria Care in Napa. Prior to Collabria Care, she served as regional vice president of Home Health Operations and regional operations director of hospice for the Western Region of LHC Group.

Christy J. Lester has joined Poppy Bank as vice president and business development officer of small business lending.

Lester joins Poppy Bank’s Small Business Lending Division with more than 23 years of experience in U.S. Small Business Administration lending. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of SBA business development for Celtic Bank, according to the announcement.

Vicki Rogers has joined CMG Financial as a senior mortgage loan officer. She has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry and will work in the company’s Sonoma and Rohnert Park branches.

Chris Vomvolakis has joined Visit Santa Rosa as director of marketing. It is the marketing arm of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

Vomvolakis has over 20 years of experience in marketing, communications, public and community relations, and brand-building. He is a hospitality management graduate of Cabrillo College in Aptos.

Shayne Cooper, CPA, has been promoted to senior manager at the Santa Rosa accounting firm of Dal Poggetto & Company LLP. According to the company, Cooper has nine years of experience with work in the wine, hospitality and real estate industries.

Steve Shira has been hired as business development officer for Tri Counties Bank in Santa Rosa.

Before starting at Tri Counties Bank, Shira worked as a business development officer for Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa. He is a graduate of San Diego University.

Milouda Larsen will join Napa-based Global Package LLC’s sales team as senior sales representative and to assist in business development for Sonoma, Mendocino, and Oregon regions. Larsen began her industry career with Tonnellerie Radoux USA back in 1996, moving then to sales and marketing positions with cork suppliers Lafitte Cork & Capsule and M.A. Silva Corks, where she integrated cork and glass products for over 180 boutique luxury wineries to small case-lot customers.

Global Package offers specialty stock and custom bottles for the wine and spirits industries, and provides a variety of other high-end packaging materials, such as pewter labels and specialty stoppers.

Grant Davis will return to the Sonoma County Water Agency as its general manager. Davis had been appointed nearly five months ago by Governor Brown to serve as director of the California Department of Water Resources.

Davis first joined the water agency in 2007 as the assistant general manager and became its general manager in 2010.

Yusuf Erskine, D.O., has recently joined Northern California Medical Associates.

Erskine has been providing health and wellness in Sonoma County through the therapeutic continuum of osteopathic medicine and integrative homeopathy for over 25 years. He began his studies as a physician in osteopathic medicine in 1985, followed by a three-year UCSF based family practice residency.

Erskine’s Family Wellness Center is located in Sebastopol.

Sheryl Garrett, M.D., has recently joined Northern California Medical Associates cardiovascular team in Petaluma. Garrett received her medical degree at Georgetown University and did her residency at Stanford University.

The residency was followed by an ICU fellowship and two fellowships in cardiology; one with the University of Utah Medical School and the other with Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. Garrett went on to spend 18 years at a tertiary cardiac hospital in San Francisco.

Lauren Galbraith has relocated her family-wealth practice to Farella Braun + Martel LLP’s Wine County office in St. Helena.

Galbraith practices in the areas of estate planning and administration, trusts, charitable giving and sophisticated income, gift and estate tax planning. She has experience with transition planning for families with ranches, vineyards and other real estate holdings, and closely-held businesses including wineries. Galbraith earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2011.

Yvan Pierre Louis has been hired as a staff accountant at the accounting firm of Baldwin, McGaughey & Co. in Petaluma. He will offer tax preparation and consulting services to business and individual clients.

Jamie Hurley has joined Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley in Napa as a sales associate.

A licensed real estate agent since 2003, Hurley moved to Napa in 2013 and joined Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.

Hurley previously was an escrow officer in the Bay Area, serving the Alamo, Danville and Blackhawk markets

Ellie Smith has been hired on at Perfect Timing Personnel Services as a junior recruiter.

Ellie graduated from Mills College in May and began her internship with Perfect Timing in August. She was hired on full time at the end of last year.

Perfect Timing, based in Larkspur Landing, provides candidates of all levels in accounting, administrative services, customer service, marketing and human resources on a temporary and direct-hire basis.

OLE Health Foundation of Napa Valley has appointed a slate of new board members.

New directors include Janette Brooks, Wells Fargo executive and Napa Valley Resident of 11 years; Naoko Dalla Valle, founder of Dalla Valle Vineyards; and Darioush Khaledi, founder of Darioush Winery. The new slate of board officers includes Vice Chair Blakesley Chappellet; Treasurer Dan Lynch; and Suzanne Besu Truchard, serving as board secretary.

OLE Health provides primary health care for residents of Napa and Solano Counties. Services include: Adult Health, Women’s Health Services, Behavioral Health Specialists, dieticians and Dental Health.

Petaluma Salvation Army has named David Adams as the new Petaluma advisory board chairman. Adams has served on the board for ten years and has helped the Petaluma Corp in construction projects as well as humanitarian aid for the community. Adams helped revive and complete the 5,000 sq ft Community and Disaster preparedness center at the McDowell Blvd TSA Campus in 2012.

Adams is the owner of Quality Printing Services in Petaluma.

Kristie Sheppard has been elected to a three-year term at the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce. She works as a senior communications specialist for A. Bright Idea Advertising and Public Relations.

Robert A. Horning, MAI, partner at Ward Levy Appraisal Group, Inc., in Santa Rosa has been conferred the MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute. The institute confers it on commercial and general real estate appraisal professionals demonstrating the highest standards of education, expertise and ethics.

Horning has more than 20 years’ experience in appraising properties in the North Bay. The MAI designation is received upon the successful completion of a curriculum which includes a comprehensive exam, a written demonstration appraisal report and attaining 4,500 hours of qualifying experience requirements.

Cary Leigh Dacy is the new president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley. Dacy succeeded Robert Hughes, who announced his retirement in December.

Dacy, 46, has served as the clubs’ director of development and marketing since 2016 and has been leading all fundraising, marketing, communication efforts and special events for the club. In her new role, she will be responsible for day-to-day management of the club with responsibility for operations, development, marketing, finance and facilities.

Dacy received her bachelor’s degree from Texas State University and her master’s degree from the University of North Texas, both focused on in child development and family studies. Her career began in Texas working as an investigator for Child Protective Services. She started with the Boys and Girls Clubs in Petaluma and Marin in 2008.

Two new members have been appointed to the Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Board of Directors. Charene Beltramo, brand manager for Cline Cellars and Gail Benzler, director of Communications for Adoble Road, were appointed on Jan.13

Santa Rosa resident John Schroder, an interstate van line driver with A and P Moving, Inc., of Novato, recently earned Bekins Van Lines’ Permanent Fleet Driver of the Month for a third time. Schroder earned this recognition over 275 other national van line drivers and this puts him in to consideration for Bekins Driver of the Year.

Schroder has 41 years’ experience and the company says in the past month, he has driven 52,944 miles, relocated 526,363 pounds of household goods, and continued to maintain a top tier 1 driver rating.

Naomi Fuchs, CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health, has been nominated by the San Francisco Chronicle as a nominee for its 2018 Vision SF award. “When the Sonoma fires were raging through northern California, Fuchs led a furious scramble to ensure her facilities that were affected by the fire did not get in the way of patient care. If it were not for her speedy efforts, thousands of patients would have been left with nowhere to go,” the publication stated in its announcement.

The award recognizes leaders in the Bay Area who strive to make the world a better place by employing new, innovative business models and practices.

The finalists were selected by a nominating committee that included Emmett Carson, president and CEO of Silicon Valley Community Foundation; Ron Conway, angel investor and philanthropist; John Diaz, editorial page editor of The Chronicle; Steve Malnight, senior vice president strategy & policy of Pacific Gas and Electric Co., a program sponsor; Ken McNeely, president of AT&T California, a program sponsor; Libby Schaaf, mayor of Oakland; Charlotte Shultz, chief of protocol for the city and county of San Francisco; and George Shultz, former U.S. secretary of state.

Chronicle Publisher Jeff Johnson and Editor in Chief Audrey Cooper and Diaz will select the winner, which will be announced in late March.